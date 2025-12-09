信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / MegaGoldMt4
Oleksandr Khrypunenko

MegaGoldMt4

Oleksandr Khrypunenko
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
9
盈利交易:
7 (77.77%)
亏损交易:
2 (22.22%)
最好交易:
17.46 USD
最差交易:
-17.39 USD
毛利:
54.94 USD (5 539 pips)
毛利亏损:
-28.01 USD (2 785 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (30.31 USD)
最大连续盈利:
30.31 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.28
交易活动:
6.30%
最大入金加载:
1.78%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
1.55
长期交易:
8 (88.89%)
短期交易:
1 (11.11%)
利润因子:
1.96
预期回报:
2.99 USD
平均利润:
7.85 USD
平均损失:
-14.01 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-17.39 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-17.39 USD (1)
每月增长:
5.39%
算法交易:
88%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
16.98 USD
最大值:
17.39 USD (3.48%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.48% (17.39 USD)
净值:
2.98% (14.89 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 27
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +17.46 USD
最差交易: -17 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +30.31 USD
最大连续亏损: -17.39 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
The MegaGold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 20%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, MegaGold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading. 

This signal is similar to https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2337490 for traders trading on MT4.

没有评论
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 13:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
