Oleksandr Khrypunenko

MegaGoldMt4

Oleksandr Khrypunenko
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
9
Negociações com lucro:
7 (77.77%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (22.22%)
Melhor negociação:
17.46 USD
Pior negociação:
-17.39 USD
Lucro bruto:
54.94 USD (5 539 pips)
Perda bruta:
-28.01 USD (2 785 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
4 (30.31 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
30.31 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.28
Atividade de negociação:
6.30%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.78%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.55
Negociações longas:
8 (88.89%)
Negociações curtas:
1 (11.11%)
Fator de lucro:
1.96
Valor esperado:
2.99 USD
Lucro médio:
7.85 USD
Perda média:
-14.01 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-17.39 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-17.39 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
5.39%
Algotrading:
88%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
16.98 USD
Máximo:
17.39 USD (3.48%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.48% (17.39 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.98% (14.89 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 27
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +17.46 USD
Pior negociação: -17 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +30.31 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -17.39 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
The MegaGold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 20%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, MegaGold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading. 

This signal is similar to https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2337490 for traders trading on MT4.

Sem comentários
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 13:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
MegaGoldMt4
30 USD por mês
5%
0
0
USD
527
USD
3
88%
9
77%
6%
1.96
2.99
USD
3%
1:500
