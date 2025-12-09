СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / MegaGoldMt4
Oleksandr Khrypunenko

MegaGoldMt4

Oleksandr Khrypunenko
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
9
Прибыльных трейдов:
7 (77.77%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 (22.22%)
Лучший трейд:
17.46 USD
Худший трейд:
-17.39 USD
Общая прибыль:
54.94 USD (5 539 pips)
Общий убыток:
-28.01 USD (2 785 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (30.31 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
30.31 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.28
Торговая активность:
6.30%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.78%
Последний трейд:
6 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.55
Длинных трейдов:
8 (88.89%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 (11.11%)
Профит фактор:
1.96
Мат. ожидание:
2.99 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.85 USD
Средний убыток:
-14.01 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-17.39 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-17.39 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
5.39%
Алготрейдинг:
88%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
16.98 USD
Максимальная:
17.39 USD (3.48%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.48% (17.39 USD)
По эквити:
2.98% (14.89 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 27
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +17.46 USD
Худший трейд: -17 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +30.31 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -17.39 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live17" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
The MegaGold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 20%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, MegaGold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading. 

This signal is similar to https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2337490 for traders trading on MT4.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 13:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.