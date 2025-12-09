SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / MegaGoldMt4
Oleksandr Khrypunenko

MegaGoldMt4

Oleksandr Khrypunenko
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
9
Transacciones Rentables:
7 (77.77%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 (22.22%)
Mejor transacción:
17.46 USD
Peor transacción:
-17.39 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
54.94 USD (5 539 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-28.01 USD (2 785 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
4 (30.31 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
30.31 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Actividad comercial:
6.30%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.78%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.55
Transacciones Largas:
8 (88.89%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (11.11%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.96
Beneficio Esperado:
2.99 USD
Beneficio medio:
7.85 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-14.01 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-17.39 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-17.39 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
5.39%
Trading algorítmico:
88%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
16.98 USD
Máxima:
17.39 USD (3.48%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
3.48% (17.39 USD)
De fondos:
2.98% (14.89 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 27
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +17.46 USD
Peor transacción: -17 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +30.31 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -17.39 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

The MegaGold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 20%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, MegaGold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading. 

This signal is similar to https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2337490 for traders trading on MT4.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 13:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
MegaGoldMt4
30 USD al mes
5%
0
0
USD
527
USD
3
88%
9
77%
6%
1.96
2.99
USD
3%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.