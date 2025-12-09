SignauxSections
Oleksandr Khrypunenko

MegaGoldMt4

Oleksandr Khrypunenko
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
1 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.41 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.41 USD (48 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (0.41 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.41 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
5.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
9 secondes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
1 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.41 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.41 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.01% (0.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 0
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.41 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.41 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
The MegaGold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 20%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, MegaGold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading. 

This signal is similar to https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2337490 for traders trading on MT4.

Aucun avis
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 13:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
