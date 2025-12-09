SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / MegaGoldMt4
Oleksandr Khrypunenko

MegaGoldMt4

Oleksandr Khrypunenko
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
9
Gewinntrades:
7 (77.77%)
Verlusttrades:
2 (22.22%)
Bester Trade:
17.46 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-17.39 USD
Bruttoprofit:
54.94 USD (5 539 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-28.01 USD (2 785 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
4 (30.31 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
30.31 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading-Aktivität:
6.30%
Max deposit load:
1.78%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.55
Long-Positionen:
8 (88.89%)
Short-Positionen:
1 (11.11%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.96
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.99 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
7.85 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-14.01 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-17.39 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-17.39 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.39%
Algo-Trading:
88%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
16.98 USD
Maximaler:
17.39 USD (3.48%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
3.48% (17.39 USD)
Kapital:
2.98% (14.89 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 27
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +17.46 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -17 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +30.31 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -17.39 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live17" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

The MegaGold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 20%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, MegaGold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading. 

This signal is similar to https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2337490 for traders trading on MT4.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 13:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
MegaGoldMt4
30 USD pro Monat
5%
0
0
USD
527
USD
3
88%
9
77%
6%
1.96
2.99
USD
3%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.