シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / MegaGoldMt4
Oleksandr Khrypunenko

MegaGoldMt4

Oleksandr Khrypunenko
レビュー0件
信頼性
3週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 5%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
9
利益トレード:
7 (77.77%)
損失トレード:
2 (22.22%)
ベストトレード:
17.46 USD
最悪のトレード:
-17.39 USD
総利益:
54.94 USD (5 539 pips)
総損失:
-28.01 USD (2 785 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
4 (30.31 USD)
最大連続利益:
30.31 USD (4)
シャープレシオ:
0.28
取引アクティビティ:
6.30%
最大入金額:
1.78%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.55
長いトレード:
8 (88.89%)
短いトレード:
1 (11.11%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.96
期待されたペイオフ:
2.99 USD
平均利益:
7.85 USD
平均損失:
-14.01 USD
最大連続の負け:
1 (-17.39 USD)
最大連続損失:
-17.39 USD (1)
月間成長:
5.39%
アルゴリズム取引:
88%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
16.98 USD
最大の:
17.39 USD (3.48%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
3.48% (17.39 USD)
エクイティによる:
2.98% (14.89 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 27
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +17.46 USD
最悪のトレード: -17 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 4
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +30.31 USD
最大連続損失: -17.39 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live17"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
The MegaGold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 20%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, MegaGold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading. 

This signal is similar to https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2337490 for traders trading on MT4.

レビューなし
2025.12.22 13:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 13:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
