Agus Gustiana

VeloX Trading 2026

Agus Gustiana
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 6%
InstaForex-Server
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
199
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
161 (80.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
38 (19.10%)
En iyi işlem:
9.22 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.65 USD
Brüt kâr:
212.36 USD (16 880 608 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-85.74 USD (6 467 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
67 (71.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
80.80 USD (31)
Sharpe oranı:
0.37
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.60%
En son işlem:
38 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
129
Ort. tutma süresi:
30 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
3.97
Alış işlemleri:
102 (51.26%)
Satış işlemleri:
97 (48.74%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.48
Beklenen getiri:
0.64 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.32 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.26 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-8.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8.16 USD (2)
Algo alım-satım:
44%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
18.21 USD
Maksimum:
31.88 USD (1.58%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.52% (30.58 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.75% (207.32 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD.ls 119
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD.ls 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD.ls 19K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.22 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 31
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +71.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -8.16 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "InstaForex-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

VeloX is an advanced automated trading system developed by Aventa Research, designed for modern, high-velocity market conditions. The system blends High-Frequency Trading (HFT) principles with a momentum-based micro-trend engine, enabling precise entries and controlled exposure in fast-moving markets.

Unlike traditional high-risk strategies such as martingale, grids, or heavy averaging, VeloX focuses on fast execution, controlled risk, and short-duration trades.

🔧 Technology & Methodology

1. Momentum Micro-Trend Engine

  • Uses fast and slow moving averages calculated on low-timeframe data.

  • Detects micro-trend shifts before they are visible to discretionary traders.

  • Filters out noise using slope/momentum confirmation.

2. Smart Execution Layer (HFT Retail Engine)

  • Executes trades instantly using market orders to minimize slippage.

  • Applies automatic TP/SL levels to ensure controlled exposure.

  • Positions are closed based on:

    • Profit threshold,

    • Momentum reversal,

    • Risk-controlled conditions.

3. Auto Spread & Noise Filter

  • Avoids opening trades when spreads widen.

  • Ensures entries occur only in high-liquidity conditions.

📈 Trading Characteristics

  • Primary instruments: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and other fast-moving pairs.

  • Operating timeframe: M1 with multi-tick evaluation.

  • Trade duration: Short, fast scalping.

  • Trading frequency: Moderate—focus on quality, not quantity.

  • Risk behavior:

    • No martingale

    • No grid

    • No counter-trend averaging

    • Always uses SL and TP

    • Auto-close if momentum flips

🛡 Risk Management

VeloX is engineered for stability on both small and large accounts:

  • Small, controlled risk per position

  • Only one active position per signal direction

  • Automatic profit-taking

  • Reverse-signal protection to avoid extended drawdowns

  • Very low exposure time in the market

Lot size can be adjusted by the user, though default settings provide the best balance between growth and stability.

🚀 Key Advantages of VeloX

  • Rapid micro-trend detection

  • Clean, disciplined execution

  • No overtrading

  • No dangerous strategies

  • Performs well on high-volatility assets (gold, crypto)

  • Stable enough for long-term signal subscribers

🎯 System Objective

To achieve steady and controlled growth by combining:

  • High-quality momentum entries

  • Small but consistent profits

  • Low exposure time

  • Strict risk discipline

This system is ideal for investors seeking smoother equity curves without relying on risky high-leverage strategies.

⚠ Important Notes

  • VPS with low latency is strongly recommended.

  • Best used on ECN or raw-spread accounts.

  • Not suitable for brokers with heavy re-quotes or unstable execution.

📞 Support

Aventa Research provides technical support for configuration, optimization, and usage guidance.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.02 04:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 04:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
