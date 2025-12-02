SignauxSections
Agus Gustiana

VeloX Trading 2026

Agus Gustiana
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 6%
InstaForex-Server
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
199
Bénéfice trades:
161 (80.90%)
Perte trades:
38 (19.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.22 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.65 USD
Bénéfice brut:
212.36 USD (16 880 608 pips)
Perte brute:
-85.74 USD (6 467 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
67 (71.11 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
80.80 USD (31)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.60%
Dernier trade:
44 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
129
Temps de détention moyen:
30 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
3.97
Longs trades:
102 (51.26%)
Courts trades:
97 (48.74%)
Facteur de profit:
2.48
Rendement attendu:
0.64 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.26 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-8.16 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.16 USD (2)
Algo trading:
44%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
18.21 USD
Maximal:
31.88 USD (1.58%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.52% (30.58 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.75% (207.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD.ls 119
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.ls 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.ls 19K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.22 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 31
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +71.11 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.16 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "InstaForex-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

VeloX is an advanced automated trading system developed by Aventa Research, designed for modern, high-velocity market conditions. The system blends High-Frequency Trading (HFT) principles with a momentum-based micro-trend engine, enabling precise entries and controlled exposure in fast-moving markets.

Unlike traditional high-risk strategies such as martingale, grids, or heavy averaging, VeloX focuses on fast execution, controlled risk, and short-duration trades.

🔧 Technology & Methodology

1. Momentum Micro-Trend Engine

  • Uses fast and slow moving averages calculated on low-timeframe data.

  • Detects micro-trend shifts before they are visible to discretionary traders.

  • Filters out noise using slope/momentum confirmation.

2. Smart Execution Layer (HFT Retail Engine)

  • Executes trades instantly using market orders to minimize slippage.

  • Applies automatic TP/SL levels to ensure controlled exposure.

  • Positions are closed based on:

    • Profit threshold,

    • Momentum reversal,

    • Risk-controlled conditions.

3. Auto Spread & Noise Filter

  • Avoids opening trades when spreads widen.

  • Ensures entries occur only in high-liquidity conditions.

📈 Trading Characteristics

  • Primary instruments: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and other fast-moving pairs.

  • Operating timeframe: M1 with multi-tick evaluation.

  • Trade duration: Short, fast scalping.

  • Trading frequency: Moderate—focus on quality, not quantity.

  • Risk behavior:

    • No martingale

    • No grid

    • No counter-trend averaging

    • Always uses SL and TP

    • Auto-close if momentum flips

🛡 Risk Management

VeloX is engineered for stability on both small and large accounts:

  • Small, controlled risk per position

  • Only one active position per signal direction

  • Automatic profit-taking

  • Reverse-signal protection to avoid extended drawdowns

  • Very low exposure time in the market

Lot size can be adjusted by the user, though default settings provide the best balance between growth and stability.

🚀 Key Advantages of VeloX

  • Rapid micro-trend detection

  • Clean, disciplined execution

  • No overtrading

  • No dangerous strategies

  • Performs well on high-volatility assets (gold, crypto)

  • Stable enough for long-term signal subscribers

🎯 System Objective

To achieve steady and controlled growth by combining:

  • High-quality momentum entries

  • Small but consistent profits

  • Low exposure time

  • Strict risk discipline

This system is ideal for investors seeking smoother equity curves without relying on risky high-leverage strategies.

⚠ Important Notes

  • VPS with low latency is strongly recommended.

  • Best used on ECN or raw-spread accounts.

  • Not suitable for brokers with heavy re-quotes or unstable execution.

📞 Support

Aventa Research provides technical support for configuration, optimization, and usage guidance.


Aucun avis
2025.12.02 04:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 04:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
