Agus Gustiana

VeloX Trading 2026

Agus Gustiana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
InstaForex-Server
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
161
Profit Trade:
123 (76.39%)
Loss Trade:
38 (23.60%)
Best Trade:
9.22 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.65 USD
Profitto lordo:
171.49 USD (16 876 539 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-83.54 USD (6 467 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (80.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
80.80 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.57%
Ultimo trade:
1 minuto fa
Trade a settimana:
107
Tempo di attesa medio:
24 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.76
Long Trade:
93 (57.76%)
Short Trade:
68 (42.24%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.05
Profitto previsto:
0.55 USD
Profitto medio:
1.39 USD
Perdita media:
-2.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-8.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8.16 USD (2)
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
18.21 USD
Massimale:
31.88 USD (1.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.52% (30.58 USD)
Per equità:
6.24% (130.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD.ls 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD.ls 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD.ls 15K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +9.22 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +80.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.16 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "InstaForex-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

VeloX is an advanced automated trading system developed by Aventa Research, designed for modern, high-velocity market conditions. The system blends High-Frequency Trading (HFT) principles with a momentum-based micro-trend engine, enabling precise entries and controlled exposure in fast-moving markets.

Unlike traditional high-risk strategies such as martingale, grids, or heavy averaging, VeloX focuses on fast execution, controlled risk, and short-duration trades.

🔧 Technology & Methodology

1. Momentum Micro-Trend Engine

  • Uses fast and slow moving averages calculated on low-timeframe data.

  • Detects micro-trend shifts before they are visible to discretionary traders.

  • Filters out noise using slope/momentum confirmation.

2. Smart Execution Layer (HFT Retail Engine)

  • Executes trades instantly using market orders to minimize slippage.

  • Applies automatic TP/SL levels to ensure controlled exposure.

  • Positions are closed based on:

    • Profit threshold,

    • Momentum reversal,

    • Risk-controlled conditions.

3. Auto Spread & Noise Filter

  • Avoids opening trades when spreads widen.

  • Ensures entries occur only in high-liquidity conditions.

📈 Trading Characteristics

  • Primary instruments: BTCUSD, XAUUSD, and other fast-moving pairs.

  • Operating timeframe: M1 with multi-tick evaluation.

  • Trade duration: Short, fast scalping.

  • Trading frequency: Moderate—focus on quality, not quantity.

  • Risk behavior:

    • No martingale

    • No grid

    • No counter-trend averaging

    • Always uses SL and TP

    • Auto-close if momentum flips

🛡 Risk Management

VeloX is engineered for stability on both small and large accounts:

  • Small, controlled risk per position

  • Only one active position per signal direction

  • Automatic profit-taking

  • Reverse-signal protection to avoid extended drawdowns

  • Very low exposure time in the market

Lot size can be adjusted by the user, though default settings provide the best balance between growth and stability.

🚀 Key Advantages of VeloX

  • Rapid micro-trend detection

  • Clean, disciplined execution

  • No overtrading

  • No dangerous strategies

  • Performs well on high-volatility assets (gold, crypto)

  • Stable enough for long-term signal subscribers

🎯 System Objective

To achieve steady and controlled growth by combining:

  • High-quality momentum entries

  • Small but consistent profits

  • Low exposure time

  • Strict risk discipline

This system is ideal for investors seeking smoother equity curves without relying on risky high-leverage strategies.

⚠ Important Notes

  • VPS with low latency is strongly recommended.

  • Best used on ECN or raw-spread accounts.

  • Not suitable for brokers with heavy re-quotes or unstable execution.

📞 Support

Aventa Research provides technical support for configuration, optimization, and usage guidance.


2025.12.02 04:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 04:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
