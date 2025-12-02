SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / High Winrate Algo Trading
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

High Winrate Algo Trading

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
3.06 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
7.77 USD (815 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (7.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7.77 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
2.75
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
9 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
3 (75.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (25.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
1.94 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
6.82%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 815
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.06 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 90% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 10 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 10% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!


İnceleme yok
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 07:31
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 8.16% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 07:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.02 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.29 06:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.29 06:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 06:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
