Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

High Winrate Algo Trading

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
30 (96.77%)
Loss Trades:
1 (3.23%)
Best trade:
11.10 USD
Worst trade:
-31.41 USD
Gross Profit:
129.86 USD (5 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31.41 USD (1 036 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (62.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.08 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
5.16%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.13
Long Trades:
21 (67.74%)
Short Trades:
10 (32.26%)
Profit Factor:
4.13
Expected Payoff:
3.18 USD
Average Profit:
4.33 USD
Average Loss:
-31.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-31.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.41 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
25.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
31.41 USD (17.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.56% (31.41 USD)
By Equity:
6.52% (8.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 98
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.9K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.10 USD
Worst trade: -31 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
198 more...
🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 90% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 10 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 10% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!


No reviews
2026.01.15 02:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 01:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 00:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 07:31
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 8.16% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 07:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.02 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.29 06:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.29 06:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 06:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
High Winrate Algo Trading
30 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
652
USD
8
100%
31
96%
0%
4.13
3.18
USD
10%
1:200
Copy

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.