시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / High Winrate Algo Trading
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

High Winrate Algo Trading

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 리뷰
안정성
8
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 49%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
31
이익 거래:
30 (96.77%)
손실 거래:
1 (3.23%)
최고의 거래:
11.10 USD
최악의 거래:
-31.41 USD
총 수익:
129.86 USD (5 902 pips)
총 손실:
-31.41 USD (1 036 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
20 (62.78 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
67.08 USD (10)
샤프 비율:
0.52
거래 활동:
0.06%
최대 입금량:
5.16%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
4 분
회복 요인:
3.13
롱(주식매수):
21 (67.74%)
숏(주식차입매도):
10 (32.26%)
수익 요인:
4.13
기대수익:
3.18 USD
평균 이익:
4.33 USD
평균 손실:
-31.41 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-31.41 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-31.41 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
25.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
31.41 USD (17.77%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.56% (31.41 USD)
자본금별:
6.52% (8.38 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 98
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 4.9K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +11.10 USD
최악의 거래: -31 USD
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +62.78 USD
연속 최대 손실: -31.41 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "MaxrichGroup-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
198 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 90% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 10 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 10% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!


리뷰 없음
2026.01.15 02:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 01:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 00:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 07:31
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 8.16% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 07:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.02 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.29 06:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.29 06:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 06:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
High Winrate Algo Trading
월별 30 USD
49%
0
0
USD
652
USD
8
100%
31
96%
0%
4.13
3.18
USD
10%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.