Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

High Winrate Algo Trading

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 отзывов
Надежность
8 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 49%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
31
Прибыльных трейдов:
30 (96.77%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 (3.23%)
Лучший трейд:
11.10 USD
Худший трейд:
-31.41 USD
Общая прибыль:
129.86 USD (5 902 pips)
Общий убыток:
-31.41 USD (1 036 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
20 (62.78 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
67.08 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.52
Торговая активность:
0.06%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.16%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
3
Ср. время удержания:
4 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
3.13
Длинных трейдов:
21 (67.74%)
Коротких трейдов:
10 (32.26%)
Профит фактор:
4.13
Мат. ожидание:
3.18 USD
Средняя прибыль:
4.33 USD
Средний убыток:
-31.41 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-31.41 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-31.41 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
25.00%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
31.41 USD (17.77%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.56% (31.41 USD)
По эквити:
6.52% (8.38 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 98
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 4.9K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +11.10 USD
Худший трейд: -31 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +62.78 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -31.41 USD

🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 90% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 10 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 10% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!


