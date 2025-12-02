SignaleKategorien
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

High Winrate Algo Trading

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
8 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 49%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
31
Gewinntrades:
30 (96.77%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (3.23%)
Bester Trade:
11.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-31.41 USD
Bruttoprofit:
129.86 USD (5 902 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-31.41 USD (1 036 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
20 (62.78 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
67.08 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading-Aktivität:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
5.16%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
3.13
Long-Positionen:
21 (67.74%)
Short-Positionen:
10 (32.26%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.13
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.18 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.33 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-31.41 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-31.41 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-31.41 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
25.00%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
31.41 USD (17.77%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.56% (31.41 USD)
Kapital:
6.52% (8.38 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 98
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.9K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +11.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -31 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +62.78 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -31.41 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
noch 198 ...
🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 90% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 10 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 10% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.15 02:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.15 01:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.08 11:21
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.11 00:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 17:10
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 07:31
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 8.16% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 07:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.02 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.29 06:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.29 06:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 06:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
