SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / High Winrate Algo Trading
Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

High Winrate Algo Trading

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4
Bénéfice trades:
4 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.06 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7.77 USD (815 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (7.77 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7.77 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
2.75
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
5 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
3 (75.00%)
Courts trades:
1 (25.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
1.94 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 815
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.06 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7.77 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "MaxrichGroup-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
194 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 90% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 10 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 10% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!


Aucun avis
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 07:31
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 8.16% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 07:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.02 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.29 06:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.29 06:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 06:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire