Muhammad Rofiqul A'la

High Winrate Algo Trading

Muhammad Rofiqul A'la
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4
Profit Trade:
4 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
3.06 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.77 USD (815 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (7.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7.77 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
2.75
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
8 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
3 (75.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (25.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
1.94 USD
Profitto medio:
1.94 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
6.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 815
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.06 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
194 più
🌟 Gold Breakout EA: High-Probability Trading for XAUUSD 🌟

Tired of inconsistent Gold trading? Discover a robust, high-winrate strategy specifically designed for XAUUSD.

This signal is powered by a proprietary Gold Breakout Expert Advisor (EA), engineered to capture explosive moves on the XAUUSD pair with precision and exceptional risk management.

✨ Key Features & Performance Highlights:

  • Exceptional Win Rate: Proven to operate with a Win Rate exceeding 90% based on extensive historical data.

  • Decade-Long Backtested Reliability: The strategy has been rigorously backtested and optimized over 10 years of market data, demonstrating consistency across various market cycles.

  • Targeted Gold Strategy: This EA is exclusively designed for Gold (XAUUSD), leveraging its unique volatility and breakout characteristics.

  • Strict Risk Management:

    • Single Entry per Day: We prioritize quality over quantity, limiting the risk exposure with only one trading opportunity per day.

    • Defined SL/TP: Every trade has clear, fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for predictable risk/reward calculation.

    • Conservative Risk per Trade: Each entry is strictly limited to a 10% risk of the account balance, ensuring discipline.

  • Secure Your Profits with Trailing Stop: Once a successful breakout of a strong Daily Resistance level is achieved, the EA immediately activates an intelligent Trailing Stop mechanism. This secures profit as soon as possible, locking in gains and maximizing returns from sustained moves.

📈 What You Can Expect:

A disciplined, hands-off trading experience that aims for steady, compounding growth by capitalizing on high-probability gold price movements.

👉 Subscribe now and let the Gold Breakout EA put its proven performance to work for your portfolio!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 07:31
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 8.16% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of the 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 07:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.02 07:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.02 05:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.29 06:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.29 06:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 06:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
