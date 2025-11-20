SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / ORO XAU30006
Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff

ORO XAU30006

Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 39 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 163%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
18
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (55.55%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (44.44%)
En iyi işlem:
1 141.28 USD
En kötü işlem:
-297.62 USD
Brüt kâr:
7 271.53 USD (47 714 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 755.21 USD (10 651 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (1 876.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 876.69 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.64
Alım-satım etkinliği:
18.97%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
44.32%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
13.72
Alış işlemleri:
18 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.14
Beklenen getiri:
306.46 USD
Ortalama kâr:
727.15 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-219.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-402.02 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-402.02 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
37.85%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
202.18 USD
Maksimum:
402.02 USD (6.68%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.68% (402.02 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.17% (199.43 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 5.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 37K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 141.28 USD
En kötü işlem: -298 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 876.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -402.02 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.13 × 70
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live10
2.04 × 126
ICMarkets-Live18
2.08 × 101
Tickmill-Live
2.41 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live18
3.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-Live 1
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
3.40 × 94
ICMarkets-Live02
3.43 × 96
Pepperstone-01
3.55 × 84
ICMarkets-Live05
4.53 × 137
ICMarkets-Live03
5.49 × 37
Tickmill-Live08
5.51 × 15984
RoboForex-ECN
7.04 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge09
7.20 × 5
CapitalComBY-Real
7.50 × 2
JFD-Live02
8.00 × 1
14 daha fazla...
High-Performance Algorithmic Trading System

This signal is driven by a 100% automated strategy developed through rigorous statistical analysis and quantitative modeling. The core logic is based on probability and market structure exploitation.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Logic: Every entry and exit is calculated based on statistical edges found in historical data, removing human emotion and error.

  • Proprietary Technology: The algorithm runs on a custom-built framework designed to adapt to changing market volatility.

  • Real Capital: I trade my own money. The high growth of this account reflects the robustness of the statistical model.

Risk Management:

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined stop loss from the moment it opens.

  • No Martingale / No Grid: This system does not use dangerous recovery methods. It relies on pure win-rate and risk-reward ratio.



İnceleme yok
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 14:28 2025.11.20 14:28:37  

It says that the signal is not available for subscription, why is that? This account has been operating for more than three months. How can I solve this issue?

2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 00:57 2025.11.20 00:57:50  

I have changed and veryfied the investor password and it is correct, 100% sure that there is no mistake. What could be the problem? How can I fix it?

2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 20:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 20:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
