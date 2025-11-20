- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.24 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.13 × 70
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|2.04 × 126
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|2.08 × 101
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.41 × 196
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|3.00 × 3
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|3.40 × 94
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|3.43 × 96
|
Pepperstone-01
|3.55 × 84
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|4.53 × 137
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|5.49 × 37
|
Tickmill-Live08
|5.51 × 15984
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.04 × 25
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|7.20 × 5
|
CapitalComBY-Real
|7.50 × 2
|
JFD-Live02
|8.00 × 1
High-Performance Algorithmic Trading System
This signal is driven by a 100% automated strategy developed through rigorous statistical analysis and quantitative modeling. The core logic is based on probability and market structure exploitation.
Key Features:
-
Data-Driven Logic: Every entry and exit is calculated based on statistical edges found in historical data, removing human emotion and error.
-
Proprietary Technology: The algorithm runs on a custom-built framework designed to adapt to changing market volatility.
-
Real Capital: I trade my own money. The high growth of this account reflects the robustness of the statistical model.
Risk Management:
-
Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined stop loss from the moment it opens.
-
No Martingale / No Grid: This system does not use dangerous recovery methods. It relies on pure win-rate and risk-reward ratio.
It says that the signal is not available for subscription, why is that? This account has been operating for more than three months. How can I solve this issue?
I have changed and veryfied the investor password and it is correct, 100% sure that there is no mistake. What could be the problem? How can I fix it?
