信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD XAU30006
Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff

GOLD XAU30006

Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff
0条评论
可靠性
20
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 39 USD per 
增长自 2025 189%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
28
盈利交易:
13 (46.42%)
亏损交易:
15 (53.57%)
最好交易:
1 166.21 USD
最差交易:
-297.62 USD
毛利:
10 001.22 USD (62 652 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 585.56 USD (19 942 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (1 876.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 876.69 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.48
交易活动:
12.58%
最大入金加载:
49.62%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
18 小时
采收率:
5.87
长期交易:
28 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
2.79
预期回报:
229.13 USD
平均利润:
769.32 USD
平均损失:
-239.04 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-1 093.83 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 093.83 USD (4)
每月增长:
10.10%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
202.18 USD
最大值:
1 093.83 USD (11.89%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.89% (1 093.83 USD)
净值:
2.77% (239.58 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 6.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 43K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 166.21 USD
最差交易: -298 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +1 876.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 093.83 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.13 × 70
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live10
2.04 × 126
ICMarkets-Live18
2.08 × 101
Tickmill-Live
2.41 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live18
3.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-Live 1
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
3.40 × 94
ICMarkets-Live02
3.43 × 96
Pepperstone-01
3.55 × 84
ICMarkets-Live05
4.53 × 137
ICMarkets-Live03
5.49 × 37
Tickmill-Live08
5.51 × 15984
RoboForex-ECN
7.04 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge09
7.20 × 5
CapitalComBY-Real
7.50 × 2
JFD-Live02
8.00 × 1
14 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

High-Performance Algorithmic Trading System

This signal is driven by a 100% automated strategy developed through rigorous statistical analysis and quantitative modeling. The core logic is based on probability and market structure exploitation.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Logic: Every entry and exit is calculated based on statistical edges found in historical data, removing human emotion and error.

  • Proprietary Technology: The algorithm runs on a custom-built framework designed to adapt to changing market volatility.

  • Real Capital: I trade my own money. The high growth of this account reflects the robustness of the statistical model.

Risk Management:

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined stop loss from the moment it opens.

  • No Martingale / No Grid: This system does not use dangerous recovery methods. It relies on pure win-rate and risk-reward ratio.



没有评论
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 02:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 03:45
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 14:28 2025.11.20 14:28:37  

It says that the signal is not available for subscription, why is that? This account has been operating for more than three months. How can I solve this issue?

2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 00:57 2025.11.20 00:57:50  

I have changed and veryfied the investor password and it is correct, 100% sure that there is no mistake. What could be the problem? How can I fix it?

2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 20:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 20:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GOLD XAU30006
每月39 USD
189%
0
0
USD
9.8K
USD
20
100%
28
46%
13%
2.78
229.13
USD
12%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载