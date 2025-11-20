SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD XAU30006
Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff

GOLD XAU30006

Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 39 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 189%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
28
Transacciones Rentables:
13 (46.42%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
15 (53.57%)
Mejor transacción:
1 166.21 USD
Peor transacción:
-297.62 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
10 001.22 USD (62 652 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-3 585.56 USD (19 942 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (1 876.69 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 876.69 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.48
Actividad comercial:
12.58%
Carga máxima del depósito:
49.62%
Último trade:
24 horas
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
18 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
5.87
Transacciones Largas:
28 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.79
Beneficio Esperado:
229.13 USD
Beneficio medio:
769.32 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-239.04 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-1 093.83 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-1 093.83 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
10.10%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
202.18 USD
Máxima:
1 093.83 USD (11.89%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
11.89% (1 093.83 USD)
De fondos:
2.77% (239.58 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 6.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 43K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 166.21 USD
Peor transacción: -298 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 876.69 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 093.83 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Darwinex-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.13 × 70
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live10
2.04 × 126
ICMarkets-Live18
2.08 × 101
Tickmill-Live
2.41 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live18
3.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-Live 1
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
3.40 × 94
ICMarkets-Live02
3.43 × 96
Pepperstone-01
3.55 × 84
ICMarkets-Live05
4.53 × 137
ICMarkets-Live03
5.49 × 37
Tickmill-Live08
5.51 × 15984
RoboForex-ECN
7.04 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge09
7.20 × 5
CapitalComBY-Real
7.50 × 2
JFD-Live02
8.00 × 1
otros 14...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

High-Performance Algorithmic Trading System

This signal is driven by a 100% automated strategy developed through rigorous statistical analysis and quantitative modeling. The core logic is based on probability and market structure exploitation.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Logic: Every entry and exit is calculated based on statistical edges found in historical data, removing human emotion and error.

  • Proprietary Technology: The algorithm runs on a custom-built framework designed to adapt to changing market volatility.

  • Real Capital: I trade my own money. The high growth of this account reflects the robustness of the statistical model.

Risk Management:

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined stop loss from the moment it opens.

  • No Martingale / No Grid: This system does not use dangerous recovery methods. It relies on pure win-rate and risk-reward ratio.



No hay comentarios
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 02:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 03:45
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 14:28 2025.11.20 14:28:37  

It says that the signal is not available for subscription, why is that? This account has been operating for more than three months. How can I solve this issue?

2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 00:57 2025.11.20 00:57:50  

I have changed and veryfied the investor password and it is correct, 100% sure that there is no mistake. What could be the problem? How can I fix it?

2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 20:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 20:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
GOLD XAU30006
39 USD al mes
189%
0
0
USD
9.8K
USD
20
100%
28
46%
13%
2.78
229.13
USD
12%
1:200
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.