The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge03 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live04 0.00 × 7 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live07 0.24 × 29 RoboForex-ECN-2 0.46 × 26 ICMarkets-Live15 0.60 × 20 ICMarkets-Live12 0.86 × 7 ICMarkets-Live16 1.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 1.13 × 70 Axi-US07-Live 1.20 × 5 ICMarkets-Live10 2.04 × 126 ICMarkets-Live18 2.08 × 101 Tickmill-Live 2.41 × 196 ICMarketsSC-Live18 3.00 × 3 ATCBrokers-Live 1 3.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge05 3.40 × 94 ICMarkets-Live02 3.43 × 96 Pepperstone-01 3.55 × 84 ICMarkets-Live05 4.53 × 137 ICMarkets-Live03 5.49 × 37 Tickmill-Live08 5.51 × 15984 RoboForex-ECN 7.04 × 25 Pepperstone-Edge09 7.20 × 5 CapitalComBY-Real 7.50 × 2 JFD-Live02 8.00 × 1 14 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor