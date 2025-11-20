SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD XAU30006
Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff

GOLD XAU30006

Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 197%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
13 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
14 (51.85%)
Best trade:
1 166.21 USD
Worst trade:
-297.62 USD
Gross Profit:
10 001.22 USD (62 652 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 337.12 USD (18 658 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (1 876.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 876.69 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
12.58%
Max deposit load:
49.62%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.09
Long Trades:
27 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
3.00
Expected Payoff:
246.82 USD
Average Profit:
769.32 USD
Average Loss:
-238.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 093.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 093.83 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
24.71%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
202.18 USD
Maximal:
1 093.83 USD (11.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.89% (1 093.83 USD)
By Equity:
2.77% (239.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 44K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 166.21 USD
Worst trade: -298 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 876.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 093.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.13 × 70
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live10
2.04 × 126
ICMarkets-Live18
2.08 × 101
Tickmill-Live
2.41 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live18
3.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-Live 1
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
3.40 × 94
ICMarkets-Live02
3.43 × 96
Pepperstone-01
3.55 × 84
ICMarkets-Live05
4.53 × 137
ICMarkets-Live03
5.49 × 37
Tickmill-Live08
5.51 × 15984
RoboForex-ECN
7.04 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge09
7.20 × 5
CapitalComBY-Real
7.50 × 2
JFD-Live02
8.00 × 1
14 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

High-Performance Algorithmic Trading System

This signal is driven by a 100% automated strategy developed through rigorous statistical analysis and quantitative modeling. The core logic is based on probability and market structure exploitation.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Logic: Every entry and exit is calculated based on statistical edges found in historical data, removing human emotion and error.

  • Proprietary Technology: The algorithm runs on a custom-built framework designed to adapt to changing market volatility.

  • Real Capital: I trade my own money. The high growth of this account reflects the robustness of the statistical model.

Risk Management:

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined stop loss from the moment it opens.

  • No Martingale / No Grid: This system does not use dangerous recovery methods. It relies on pure win-rate and risk-reward ratio.



No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 02:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 03:45
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 14:28 2025.11.20 14:28:37  

It says that the signal is not available for subscription, why is that? This account has been operating for more than three months. How can I solve this issue?

2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 00:57 2025.11.20 00:57:50  

I have changed and veryfied the investor password and it is correct, 100% sure that there is no mistake. What could be the problem? How can I fix it?

2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 20:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 20:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD XAU30006
39 USD per month
197%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
19
100%
27
48%
13%
2.99
246.82
USD
12%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.