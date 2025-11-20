SignauxSections
Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff

ORO XAU30006

Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff
0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 39 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 163%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
18
Bénéfice trades:
10 (55.55%)
Perte trades:
8 (44.44%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 141.28 USD
Pire transaction:
-297.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7 271.53 USD (47 714 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 755.21 USD (10 651 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (1 876.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 876.69 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.64
Activité de trading:
18.97%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
44.32%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
23 heures
Facteur de récupération:
13.72
Longs trades:
18 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
4.14
Rendement attendu:
306.46 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
727.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-219.40 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-402.02 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-402.02 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
37.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
202.18 USD
Maximal:
402.02 USD (6.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.68% (402.02 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.17% (199.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 37K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 141.28 USD
Pire transaction: -298 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 876.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -402.02 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.13 × 70
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live10
2.04 × 126
ICMarkets-Live18
2.08 × 101
Tickmill-Live
2.41 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live18
3.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-Live 1
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
3.40 × 94
ICMarkets-Live02
3.43 × 96
Pepperstone-01
3.55 × 84
ICMarkets-Live05
4.53 × 137
ICMarkets-Live03
5.49 × 37
Tickmill-Live08
5.51 × 15984
RoboForex-ECN
7.04 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge09
7.20 × 5
CapitalComBY-Real
7.50 × 2
JFD-Live02
8.00 × 1
14 plus...
High-Performance Algorithmic Trading System

This signal is driven by a 100% automated strategy developed through rigorous statistical analysis and quantitative modeling. The core logic is based on probability and market structure exploitation.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Logic: Every entry and exit is calculated based on statistical edges found in historical data, removing human emotion and error.

  • Proprietary Technology: The algorithm runs on a custom-built framework designed to adapt to changing market volatility.

  • Real Capital: I trade my own money. The high growth of this account reflects the robustness of the statistical model.

Risk Management:

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined stop loss from the moment it opens.

  • No Martingale / No Grid: This system does not use dangerous recovery methods. It relies on pure win-rate and risk-reward ratio.



Aucun avis
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 14:28 2025.11.20 14:28:37  

It says that the signal is not available for subscription, why is that? This account has been operating for more than three months. How can I solve this issue?

2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 00:57 2025.11.20 00:57:50  

I have changed and veryfied the investor password and it is correct, 100% sure that there is no mistake. What could be the problem? How can I fix it?

2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 20:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 20:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ORO XAU30006
39 USD par mois
163%
0
0
USD
8.9K
USD
15
100%
18
55%
19%
4.14
306.46
USD
7%
1:200
Copier

