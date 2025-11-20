- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.24 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.46 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.60 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.13 × 70
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|2.04 × 126
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|2.08 × 101
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.41 × 196
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|3.00 × 3
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|3.40 × 94
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|3.43 × 96
|
Pepperstone-01
|3.55 × 84
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|4.53 × 137
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|5.49 × 37
|
Tickmill-Live08
|5.51 × 15984
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.04 × 25
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|7.20 × 5
|
CapitalComBY-Real
|7.50 × 2
|
JFD-Live02
|8.00 × 1
High-Performance Algorithmic Trading System
This signal is driven by a 100% automated strategy developed through rigorous statistical analysis and quantitative modeling. The core logic is based on probability and market structure exploitation.
Key Features:
-
Data-Driven Logic: Every entry and exit is calculated based on statistical edges found in historical data, removing human emotion and error.
-
Proprietary Technology: The algorithm runs on a custom-built framework designed to adapt to changing market volatility.
-
Real Capital: I trade my own money. The high growth of this account reflects the robustness of the statistical model.
Risk Management:
-
Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined stop loss from the moment it opens.
-
No Martingale / No Grid: This system does not use dangerous recovery methods. It relies on pure win-rate and risk-reward ratio.
It says that the signal is not available for subscription, why is that? This account has been operating for more than three months. How can I solve this issue?
I have changed and veryfied the investor password and it is correct, 100% sure that there is no mistake. What could be the problem? How can I fix it?
