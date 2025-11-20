SinaisSeções
Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff

GOLD XAU30006

Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
20 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 39 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 189%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
28
Negociações com lucro:
13 (46.42%)
Negociações com perda:
15 (53.57%)
Melhor negociação:
1 166.21 USD
Pior negociação:
-297.62 USD
Lucro bruto:
10 001.22 USD (62 652 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3 585.56 USD (19 942 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (1 876.69 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 876.69 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.48
Atividade de negociação:
12.58%
Depósito máximo carregado:
49.62%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
18 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.87
Negociações longas:
28 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
2.79
Valor esperado:
229.13 USD
Lucro médio:
769.32 USD
Perda média:
-239.04 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-1 093.83 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 093.83 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
10.10%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
202.18 USD
Máximo:
1 093.83 USD (11.89%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
11.89% (1 093.83 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
2.77% (239.58 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 6.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 43K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 166.21 USD
Pior negociação: -298 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 876.69 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 093.83 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Darwinex-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.13 × 70
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live10
2.04 × 126
ICMarkets-Live18
2.08 × 101
Tickmill-Live
2.41 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live18
3.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-Live 1
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
3.40 × 94
ICMarkets-Live02
3.43 × 96
Pepperstone-01
3.55 × 84
ICMarkets-Live05
4.53 × 137
ICMarkets-Live03
5.49 × 37
Tickmill-Live08
5.51 × 15984
RoboForex-ECN
7.04 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge09
7.20 × 5
CapitalComBY-Real
7.50 × 2
JFD-Live02
8.00 × 1
14 mais ...
High-Performance Algorithmic Trading System

This signal is driven by a 100% automated strategy developed through rigorous statistical analysis and quantitative modeling. The core logic is based on probability and market structure exploitation.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Logic: Every entry and exit is calculated based on statistical edges found in historical data, removing human emotion and error.

  • Proprietary Technology: The algorithm runs on a custom-built framework designed to adapt to changing market volatility.

  • Real Capital: I trade my own money. The high growth of this account reflects the robustness of the statistical model.

Risk Management:

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined stop loss from the moment it opens.

  • No Martingale / No Grid: This system does not use dangerous recovery methods. It relies on pure win-rate and risk-reward ratio.



2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 02:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 03:45
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 14:28 2025.11.20 14:28:37  

It says that the signal is not available for subscription, why is that? This account has been operating for more than three months. How can I solve this issue?

2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 00:57 2025.11.20 00:57:50  

I have changed and veryfied the investor password and it is correct, 100% sure that there is no mistake. What could be the problem? How can I fix it?

2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 20:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 20:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
GOLD XAU30006
39 USD por mês
189%
0
0
USD
9.8K
USD
20
100%
28
46%
13%
2.78
229.13
USD
12%
1:200
