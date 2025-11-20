SegnaliSezioni
ORO XAU30006
Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff

ORO XAU30006

Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 163%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
10 (55.55%)
Loss Trade:
8 (44.44%)
Best Trade:
1 141.28 USD
Worst Trade:
-297.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
7 271.53 USD (47 714 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 755.21 USD (10 651 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (1 876.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 876.69 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.64
Attività di trading:
18.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
44.32%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
13.72
Long Trade:
18 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.14
Profitto previsto:
306.46 USD
Profitto medio:
727.15 USD
Perdita media:
-219.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-402.02 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-402.02 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
37.85%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
202.18 USD
Massimale:
402.02 USD (6.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.68% (402.02 USD)
Per equità:
2.17% (199.43 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 37K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 141.28 USD
Worst Trade: -298 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 876.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -402.02 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.13 × 70
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live10
2.04 × 126
ICMarkets-Live18
2.08 × 101
Tickmill-Live
2.41 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live18
3.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-Live 1
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
3.40 × 94
ICMarkets-Live02
3.43 × 96
Pepperstone-01
3.55 × 84
ICMarkets-Live05
4.53 × 137
ICMarkets-Live03
5.49 × 37
Tickmill-Live08
5.51 × 15984
RoboForex-ECN
7.04 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge09
7.20 × 5
CapitalComBY-Real
7.50 × 2
JFD-Live02
8.00 × 1
14 più
High-Performance Algorithmic Trading System

This signal is driven by a 100% automated strategy developed through rigorous statistical analysis and quantitative modeling. The core logic is based on probability and market structure exploitation.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Logic: Every entry and exit is calculated based on statistical edges found in historical data, removing human emotion and error.

  • Proprietary Technology: The algorithm runs on a custom-built framework designed to adapt to changing market volatility.

  • Real Capital: I trade my own money. The high growth of this account reflects the robustness of the statistical model.

Risk Management:

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined stop loss from the moment it opens.

  • No Martingale / No Grid: This system does not use dangerous recovery methods. It relies on pure win-rate and risk-reward ratio.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 14:28 2025.11.20 14:28:37  

It says that the signal is not available for subscription, why is that? This account has been operating for more than three months. How can I solve this issue?

2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 00:57 2025.11.20 00:57:50  

I have changed and veryfied the investor password and it is correct, 100% sure that there is no mistake. What could be the problem? How can I fix it?

2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 20:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 20:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
