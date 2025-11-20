SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD XAU30006
Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff

GOLD XAU30006

Emmanuel Ivan Yanni Dimitroff
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
20 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 39 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 189%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
28
Gewinntrades:
13 (46.42%)
Verlusttrades:
15 (53.57%)
Bester Trade:
1 166.21 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-297.62 USD
Bruttoprofit:
10 001.22 USD (62 652 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 585.56 USD (19 942 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (1 876.69 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 876.69 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading-Aktivität:
12.58%
Max deposit load:
49.62%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
18 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.87
Long-Positionen:
28 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.79
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
229.13 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
769.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-239.04 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-1 093.83 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 093.83 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
10.10%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
202.18 USD
Maximaler:
1 093.83 USD (11.89%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
11.89% (1 093.83 USD)
Kapital:
2.77% (239.58 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 43K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 166.21 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -298 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 876.69 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 093.83 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Darwinex-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 29
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.46 × 26
ICMarkets-Live15
0.60 × 20
ICMarkets-Live12
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.13 × 70
Axi-US07-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live10
2.04 × 126
ICMarkets-Live18
2.08 × 101
Tickmill-Live
2.41 × 196
ICMarketsSC-Live18
3.00 × 3
ATCBrokers-Live 1
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
3.40 × 94
ICMarkets-Live02
3.43 × 96
Pepperstone-01
3.55 × 84
ICMarkets-Live05
4.53 × 137
ICMarkets-Live03
5.49 × 37
Tickmill-Live08
5.51 × 15984
RoboForex-ECN
7.04 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge09
7.20 × 5
CapitalComBY-Real
7.50 × 2
JFD-Live02
8.00 × 1
noch 14 ...
High-Performance Algorithmic Trading System

This signal is driven by a 100% automated strategy developed through rigorous statistical analysis and quantitative modeling. The core logic is based on probability and market structure exploitation.

Key Features:

  • Data-Driven Logic: Every entry and exit is calculated based on statistical edges found in historical data, removing human emotion and error.

  • Proprietary Technology: The algorithm runs on a custom-built framework designed to adapt to changing market volatility.

  • Real Capital: I trade my own money. The high growth of this account reflects the robustness of the statistical model.

Risk Management:

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a defined stop loss from the moment it opens.

  • No Martingale / No Grid: This system does not use dangerous recovery methods. It relies on pure win-rate and risk-reward ratio.



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 18:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 02:43
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 02:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 03:45
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 14:28 2025.11.20 14:28:37  

It says that the signal is not available for subscription, why is that? This account has been operating for more than three months. How can I solve this issue?

2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 00:57 2025.11.20 00:57:50  

I have changed and veryfied the investor password and it is correct, 100% sure that there is no mistake. What could be the problem? How can I fix it?

2025.11.19 20:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 20:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 20:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
