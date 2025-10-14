Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe

[LINK] Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA

Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis, offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.

This EA is fully customizable, adapting to your broker's specific instrument naming conventions. Lux Oro is broker-independent and supports hedging, ensuring its versatility across diverse trading environments.

To protect your capital, Lux Oro integrates essential risk-management features, including TrailStop. This helps to secure gains and minimize drawdown, perfect for traders focused on consistent performance and long-term reliability in the Gold market.

Recommended Setup:

Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker). Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist. These are the links you need to refer for more information: EA setting tutorial and setfiles: [Link]

[Link] My personal channel: [Link]
















