Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha

Lux Oro

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
557.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
613.80 USD (6 065 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (613.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
613.80 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
1.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.61%
En son işlem:
13 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
489.46
Alış işlemleri:
1 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
311.57
Beklenen getiri:
306.90 USD
Ortalama kâr:
306.90 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
0.61%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.25 USD
Maksimum:
1.25 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 612
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +557.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +613.80 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.07 × 203
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
6.83 × 385
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe


Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA [LINK]

Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis, offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.

This EA is fully customizable, adapting to your broker's specific instrument naming conventions. Lux Oro is broker-independent and supports hedging, ensuring its versatility across diverse trading environments.

To protect your capital, Lux Oro integrates essential risk-management features, including TrailStop. This helps to secure gains and minimize drawdown, perfect for traders focused on consistent performance and long-term reliability in the Gold market.

________________________________________

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

These are the links you need to refer for more information:

  • EA setting tutorial and setfiles: [Link]
  • My personal channel: [Link]






İnceleme yok
2025.10.14 19:07
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 19:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 19:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
