Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha

Lux Oro

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2
Bénéfice trades:
2 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
557.97 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
613.80 USD (6 065 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.97 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (613.80 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
613.80 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.22
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.61%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
489.46
Longs trades:
1 (50.00%)
Courts trades:
1 (50.00%)
Facteur de profit:
311.57
Rendement attendu:
306.90 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
306.90 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.25 USD
Maximal:
1.25 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 612
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +557.97 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +613.80 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.07 × 206
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
6.83 × 385
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe


Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA [LINK]

Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis, offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.

This EA is fully customizable, adapting to your broker's specific instrument naming conventions. Lux Oro is broker-independent and supports hedging, ensuring its versatility across diverse trading environments.

To protect your capital, Lux Oro integrates essential risk-management features, including TrailStop. This helps to secure gains and minimize drawdown, perfect for traders focused on consistent performance and long-term reliability in the Gold market.

________________________________________

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

These are the links you need to refer for more information:

  • EA setting tutorial and setfiles: [Link]
  • My personal channel: [Link]






Aucun avis
2025.10.14 19:07
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 19:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 19:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Lux Oro
30 USD par mois
0%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
1
100%
2
100%
100%
311.57
306.90
USD
0%
1:200
Copier

