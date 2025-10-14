SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha

Lux Oro

Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2
Profit Trade:
2 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
557.97 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
613.80 USD (6 065 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.97 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (613.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
613.80 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.22
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.61%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
489.46
Long Trade:
1 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
311.57
Profitto previsto:
306.90 USD
Profitto medio:
306.90 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.25 USD
Massimale:
1.25 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 612
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +557.97 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +613.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.07 × 206
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
Weltrade-Real
6.83 × 385
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe


Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA [LINK]

Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis, offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.

This EA is fully customizable, adapting to your broker's specific instrument naming conventions. Lux Oro is broker-independent and supports hedging, ensuring its versatility across diverse trading environments.

To protect your capital, Lux Oro integrates essential risk-management features, including TrailStop. This helps to secure gains and minimize drawdown, perfect for traders focused on consistent performance and long-term reliability in the Gold market.

________________________________________

Recommended Setup:

  1. Attach EA to the XAUUSD H1 chart only.
  2. Use a low-spread, standard account (e.g., IC Markets or any similar broker).
  3. Supports hedging strategies – no restrictions on your trading style.
  4. Need help? Send me a private message—I'm happy to assist.

These are the links you need to refer for more information:

  • EA setting tutorial and setfiles: [Link]
  • My personal channel: [Link]






Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.14 19:07
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 19:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 19:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Lux Oro
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
101K
USD
1
100%
2
100%
100%
311.57
306.90
USD
0%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.