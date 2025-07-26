SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Scalper AI
Hizbullah Mangal

Golden Scalper AI

Hizbullah Mangal
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 61%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
31
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
30 (96.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (3.23%)
En iyi işlem:
63.06 USD
En kötü işlem:
-10.93 USD
Brüt kâr:
188.18 USD (3 427 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-16.33 USD (543 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
19 (166.55 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
166.55 USD (19)
Sharpe oranı:
0.44
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.82%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
15.52
Alış işlemleri:
23 (74.19%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (25.81%)
Kâr faktörü:
11.52
Beklenen getiri:
5.54 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-16.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-10.93 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-10.93 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
42.02%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.07 USD
Maksimum:
11.07 USD (9.16%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.10% (11.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.11% (11.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 172
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2.9K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +63.06 USD
En kötü işlem: -11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 19
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +166.55 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10.93 USD

Golden Scalper AI | XAUUSD Signal

This signal is powered by Golden Scalper AI, an advanced automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy uses AI-driven algorithms to identify precise entry and exit points, aiming for consistent profits with controlled risk.

Key Features:

  • Trades only XAUUSD

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • Fixed stop loss & take profit

  • Low drawdown, steady performance

  • Fully automated and optimized

The system is designed for traders who value stability, discipline, and long-term growth. All trades are managed with strict risk control to ensure protection of capital.

Recommended Setup:

  • Use a low-spread ECN broker

  • VPS for stable operation

  • Leverage 1:100 or higher

Let the AI do the trading while you focus on results.

If interested to purchase the bot or for any other info, please DM us on Telegram:
https://t.me/Automated_Wealth


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 14:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.28 15:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.28 14:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.13 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.28 15:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.28 15:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.28 15:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.28 14:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.28 14:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.28 14:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.26 02:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.26 02:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.26 02:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.26 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.26 02:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
