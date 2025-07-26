SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Scalper AI
Hizbullah Mangal

Golden Scalper AI

Hizbullah Mangal
0 avis
Fiabilité
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 61%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
31
Bénéfice trades:
30 (96.77%)
Perte trades:
1 (3.23%)
Meilleure transaction:
63.06 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.93 USD
Bénéfice brut:
188.18 USD (3 427 pips)
Perte brute:
-16.33 USD (543 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (166.55 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
166.55 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.44
Activité de trading:
0.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.82%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
4 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
15.52
Longs trades:
23 (74.19%)
Courts trades:
8 (25.81%)
Facteur de profit:
11.52
Rendement attendu:
5.54 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.33 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-10.93 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10.93 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
42.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
11.07 USD (9.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.10% (11.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.11% (11.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 172
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.9K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +63.06 USD
Pire transaction: -11 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +166.55 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -10.93 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Golden Scalper AI | XAUUSD Signal

This signal is powered by Golden Scalper AI, an advanced automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy uses AI-driven algorithms to identify precise entry and exit points, aiming for consistent profits with controlled risk.

Key Features:

  • Trades only XAUUSD

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • Fixed stop loss & take profit

  • Low drawdown, steady performance

  • Fully automated and optimized

The system is designed for traders who value stability, discipline, and long-term growth. All trades are managed with strict risk control to ensure protection of capital.

Recommended Setup:

  • Use a low-spread ECN broker

  • VPS for stable operation

  • Leverage 1:100 or higher

Let the AI do the trading while you focus on results.

If interested to purchase the bot or for any other info, please DM us on Telegram:
https://t.me/Automated_Wealth


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 14:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.28 15:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.28 14:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.13 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.28 15:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.28 15:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.28 15:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.28 14:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.28 14:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.28 14:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.26 02:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.26 02:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.26 02:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.26 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.26 02:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Golden Scalper AI
30 USD par mois
61%
0
0
USD
772
USD
9
100%
31
96%
0%
11.52
5.54
USD
9%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.