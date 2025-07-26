SegnaliSezioni
Hizbullah Mangal

Golden Scalper AI

Hizbullah Mangal
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 61%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
30 (96.77%)
Loss Trade:
1 (3.23%)
Best Trade:
63.06 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.93 USD
Profitto lordo:
188.18 USD (3 427 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16.33 USD (543 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (166.55 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
166.55 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.44
Attività di trading:
0.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.82%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
15.52
Long Trade:
23 (74.19%)
Short Trade:
8 (25.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
11.52
Profitto previsto:
5.54 USD
Profitto medio:
6.27 USD
Perdita media:
-16.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-10.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.93 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
42.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.07 USD
Massimale:
11.07 USD (9.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.10% (11.00 USD)
Per equità:
9.11% (11.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 172
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.9K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +63.06 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +166.55 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Golden Scalper AI | XAUUSD Signal

This signal is powered by Golden Scalper AI, an advanced automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy uses AI-driven algorithms to identify precise entry and exit points, aiming for consistent profits with controlled risk.

Key Features:

  • Trades only XAUUSD

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • Fixed stop loss & take profit

  • Low drawdown, steady performance

  • Fully automated and optimized

The system is designed for traders who value stability, discipline, and long-term growth. All trades are managed with strict risk control to ensure protection of capital.

Recommended Setup:

  • Use a low-spread ECN broker

  • VPS for stable operation

  • Leverage 1:100 or higher

Let the AI do the trading while you focus on results.

If interested to purchase the bot or for any other info, please DM us on Telegram:
https://t.me/Automated_Wealth


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 14:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.28 15:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.28 14:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.13 15:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.28 15:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.28 15:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.28 15:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.28 14:27
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.28 14:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.28 14:27
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.26 02:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.26 02:45
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.26 02:45
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.26 02:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.26 02:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
