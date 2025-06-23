- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|332
|USDJPY
|231
|US30
|219
|USTEC
|163
|US500
|148
|DE40
|124
|USDCAD
|9
|EURUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|6
|EURNZD
|5
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|339
|USDJPY
|62
|US30
|-212
|USTEC
|110
|US500
|-34
|DE40
|-4
|USDCAD
|-17
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|-7
|GBPJPY
|26
|EURNZD
|6
|NZDUSD
|-39
|EURJPY
|27
|CHFJPY
|16
|AUDJPY
|34
|EURAUD
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|ETHUSD
|-4
|BTCUSD
|-1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|USDJPY
|8.1K
|US30
|-213K
|USTEC
|111K
|US500
|-16K
|DE40
|-19K
|USDCAD
|-2K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-633
|GBPJPY
|4K
|EURNZD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|-3.9K
|EURJPY
|4.2K
|CHFJPY
|2.5K
|AUDJPY
|5.1K
|EURAUD
|1K
|GBPUSD
|596
|ETHUSD
|-1.4K
|BTCUSD
|-9.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
PUPrime-Live
|0.48 × 113
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 83
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 95
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.94 × 177
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.20 × 5
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 122
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.56 × 88
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.59 × 142
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.65 × 207
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.91 × 54
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.96 × 952
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
|2.09 × 3017
Coinexx-Live
|2.14 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.30 × 351
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.31 × 26
OneRoyal-Server
|2.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
|2.80 × 153
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.89 × 74
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.97 × 333
The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.
Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.
For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).
Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access.
There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading.
Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden.
