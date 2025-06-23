SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Robust gain
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu

Robust gain

Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
74 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 100 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 25%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 280
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
758 (59.21%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
522 (40.78%)
En iyi işlem:
154.71 USD
En kötü işlem:
-270.59 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 031.07 USD (1 138 041 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4 706.47 USD (1 241 664 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (23.26 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
213.40 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
37.17%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
101.49%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.55
Alış işlemleri:
724 (56.56%)
Satış işlemleri:
556 (43.44%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.07
Beklenen getiri:
0.25 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.64 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.02 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
13 (-9.45 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-270.59 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
20.89%
Yıllık tahmin:
253.47%
Algo alım-satım:
84%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
146.33 USD
Maksimum:
588.12 USD (40.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
39.11% (587.96 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.32% (95.31 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 332
USDJPY 231
US30 219
USTEC 163
US500 148
DE40 124
USDCAD 9
EURUSD 9
AUDUSD 6
GBPJPY 6
EURNZD 5
NZDUSD 5
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
EURAUD 3
GBPUSD 3
ETHUSD 3
BTCUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 339
USDJPY 62
US30 -212
USTEC 110
US500 -34
DE40 -4
USDCAD -17
EURUSD 10
AUDUSD -7
GBPJPY 26
EURNZD 6
NZDUSD -39
EURJPY 27
CHFJPY 16
AUDJPY 34
EURAUD 6
GBPUSD 6
ETHUSD -4
BTCUSD -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 23K
USDJPY 8.1K
US30 -213K
USTEC 111K
US500 -16K
DE40 -19K
USDCAD -2K
EURUSD 1.1K
AUDUSD -633
GBPJPY 4K
EURNZD 1.1K
NZDUSD -3.9K
EURJPY 4.2K
CHFJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 5.1K
EURAUD 1K
GBPUSD 596
ETHUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD -9.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +154.71 USD
En kötü işlem: -271 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +23.26 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9.45 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

PUPrime-Live
0.48 × 113
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 83
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 95
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.94 × 177
Exness-MT5Real3
1.20 × 5
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real12
1.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
1.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 122
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.56 × 88
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.59 × 142
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.65 × 207
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.91 × 54
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.96 × 952
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.09 × 3017
Coinexx-Live
2.14 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.30 × 351
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.31 × 26
OneRoyal-Server
2.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
2.80 × 153
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.89 × 74
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.97 × 333
78 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.

Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.

For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).

Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access. 

There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading. 

Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden. 


Note:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.05 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 491 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 04:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 09:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.11 06:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.08 02:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 22:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 13:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.22% of days out of 454 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Robust gain
Ayda 100 USD
25%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
74
84%
1 280
59%
37%
1.06
0.25
USD
39%
1:30
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.