Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.

The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.

For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).

Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access.

There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading.

Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden.