Cristian-bogdan Buzatu

Robust gain

Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
0 avis
Fiabilité
73 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 20%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 279
Bénéfice trades:
757 (59.18%)
Perte trades:
522 (40.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
154.71 USD
Pire transaction:
-270.59 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 979.22 USD (1 136 310 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 706.36 USD (1 241 664 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (23.26 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
213.40 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
37.17%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.49%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.46
Longs trades:
723 (56.53%)
Courts trades:
556 (43.47%)
Facteur de profit:
1.06
Rendement attendu:
0.21 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.58 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.02 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-9.45 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-270.59 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.16%
Prévision annuelle:
206.00%
Algo trading:
84%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
146.33 USD
Maximal:
588.12 USD (40.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
39.11% (587.96 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.32% (95.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 331
USDJPY 231
US30 219
USTEC 163
US500 148
DE40 124
USDCAD 9
EURUSD 9
AUDUSD 6
GBPJPY 6
EURNZD 5
NZDUSD 5
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
EURAUD 3
GBPUSD 3
ETHUSD 3
BTCUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 287
USDJPY 62
US30 -212
USTEC 110
US500 -34
DE40 -4
USDCAD -17
EURUSD 10
AUDUSD -7
GBPJPY 26
EURNZD 6
NZDUSD -39
EURJPY 27
CHFJPY 16
AUDJPY 34
EURAUD 6
GBPUSD 6
ETHUSD -4
BTCUSD -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
USDJPY 8.1K
US30 -213K
USTEC 111K
US500 -16K
DE40 -19K
USDCAD -2K
EURUSD 1.1K
AUDUSD -633
GBPJPY 4K
EURNZD 1.1K
NZDUSD -3.9K
EURJPY 4.2K
CHFJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 5.1K
EURAUD 1K
GBPUSD 596
ETHUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD -9.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +154.71 USD
Pire transaction: -271 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +23.26 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.45 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PUPrime-Live
0.48 × 113
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 83
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 95
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.94 × 177
Exness-MT5Real3
1.20 × 5
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real12
1.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
1.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 122
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.56 × 88
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.59 × 142
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.65 × 207
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.91 × 54
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.96 × 952
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.09 × 3017
Coinexx-Live
2.14 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.30 × 351
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.31 × 26
OneRoyal-Server
2.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
2.80 × 153
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.89 × 74
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.97 × 333
78 plus...
The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.

Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.

For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).

Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access. 

There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading. 

Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden. 


Note:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.


Aucun avis
2025.09.05 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 491 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 04:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 09:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.11 06:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.08 02:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 22:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 13:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.22% of days out of 454 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
