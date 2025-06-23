- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|331
|USDJPY
|231
|US30
|219
|USTEC
|163
|US500
|148
|DE40
|124
|USDCAD
|9
|EURUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|6
|EURNZD
|5
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|287
|USDJPY
|62
|US30
|-212
|USTEC
|110
|US500
|-34
|DE40
|-4
|USDCAD
|-17
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|-7
|GBPJPY
|26
|EURNZD
|6
|NZDUSD
|-39
|EURJPY
|27
|CHFJPY
|16
|AUDJPY
|34
|EURAUD
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|ETHUSD
|-4
|BTCUSD
|-1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|USDJPY
|8.1K
|US30
|-213K
|USTEC
|111K
|US500
|-16K
|DE40
|-19K
|USDCAD
|-2K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-633
|GBPJPY
|4K
|EURNZD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|-3.9K
|EURJPY
|4.2K
|CHFJPY
|2.5K
|AUDJPY
|5.1K
|EURAUD
|1K
|GBPUSD
|596
|ETHUSD
|-1.4K
|BTCUSD
|-9.8K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.48 × 113
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 83
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 95
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.94 × 177
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.20 × 5
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.38 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 122
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.56 × 88
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.59 × 142
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.65 × 207
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.91 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.96 × 952
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.09 × 3017
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.14 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.30 × 351
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.31 × 26
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.40 × 5
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.80 × 153
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.89 × 74
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.97 × 333
The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.
Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.
For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).
Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access.
There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading.
Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden.
