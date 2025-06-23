- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|332
|USDJPY
|231
|US30
|219
|USTEC
|163
|US500
|148
|DE40
|124
|USDCAD
|9
|EURUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|6
|EURNZD
|5
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPUSD
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|339
|USDJPY
|62
|US30
|-212
|USTEC
|110
|US500
|-34
|DE40
|-4
|USDCAD
|-17
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|-7
|GBPJPY
|26
|EURNZD
|6
|NZDUSD
|-39
|EURJPY
|27
|CHFJPY
|16
|AUDJPY
|34
|EURAUD
|6
|GBPUSD
|6
|ETHUSD
|-4
|BTCUSD
|-1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|USDJPY
|8.1K
|US30
|-213K
|USTEC
|111K
|US500
|-16K
|DE40
|-19K
|USDCAD
|-2K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-633
|GBPJPY
|4K
|EURNZD
|1.1K
|NZDUSD
|-3.9K
|EURJPY
|4.2K
|CHFJPY
|2.5K
|AUDJPY
|5.1K
|EURAUD
|1K
|GBPUSD
|596
|ETHUSD
|-1.4K
|BTCUSD
|-9.8K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.48 × 113
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 83
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.89 × 95
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.94 × 177
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.20 × 5
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.38 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 122
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.56 × 88
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.59 × 142
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.65 × 207
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.91 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.96 × 952
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.09 × 3017
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.14 × 14
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.30 × 351
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.31 × 26
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.40 × 5
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.80 × 153
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.89 × 74
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.97 × 333
The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.
Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.
For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).
Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access.
There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading.
Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden.
