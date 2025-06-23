SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Robust gain
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu

Robust gain

Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
74 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 25%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 280
Profit Trade:
758 (59.21%)
Loss Trade:
522 (40.78%)
Best Trade:
154.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-270.59 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 031.07 USD (1 138 041 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 706.47 USD (1 241 664 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (23.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
213.40 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
37.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
101.49%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.55
Long Trade:
724 (56.56%)
Short Trade:
556 (43.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.07
Profitto previsto:
0.25 USD
Profitto medio:
6.64 USD
Perdita media:
-9.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-9.45 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-270.59 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
20.89%
Previsione annuale:
253.47%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
146.33 USD
Massimale:
588.12 USD (40.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.11% (587.96 USD)
Per equità:
7.32% (95.31 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 332
USDJPY 231
US30 219
USTEC 163
US500 148
DE40 124
USDCAD 9
EURUSD 9
AUDUSD 6
GBPJPY 6
EURNZD 5
NZDUSD 5
EURJPY 4
CHFJPY 4
AUDJPY 4
EURAUD 3
GBPUSD 3
ETHUSD 3
BTCUSD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 339
USDJPY 62
US30 -212
USTEC 110
US500 -34
DE40 -4
USDCAD -17
EURUSD 10
AUDUSD -7
GBPJPY 26
EURNZD 6
NZDUSD -39
EURJPY 27
CHFJPY 16
AUDJPY 34
EURAUD 6
GBPUSD 6
ETHUSD -4
BTCUSD -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 23K
USDJPY 8.1K
US30 -213K
USTEC 111K
US500 -16K
DE40 -19K
USDCAD -2K
EURUSD 1.1K
AUDUSD -633
GBPJPY 4K
EURNZD 1.1K
NZDUSD -3.9K
EURJPY 4.2K
CHFJPY 2.5K
AUDJPY 5.1K
EURAUD 1K
GBPUSD 596
ETHUSD -1.4K
BTCUSD -9.8K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +154.71 USD
Worst Trade: -271 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +23.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.45 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

PUPrime-Live
0.48 × 113
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 83
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.89 × 95
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.94 × 177
Exness-MT5Real3
1.20 × 5
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.38 × 8
Exness-MT5Real12
1.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
1.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 122
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.56 × 88
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.59 × 142
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.65 × 207
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.91 × 54
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.96 × 952
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.09 × 3017
Coinexx-Live
2.14 × 14
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.30 × 351
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.31 × 26
OneRoyal-Server
2.40 × 5
Darwinex-Live
2.80 × 153
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.89 × 74
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.97 × 333
78 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

The signal is mainly algorithmic trading with a touch of manual trading.

Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.

For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal (IC Markets).

Leverage I use is small, 1:30, so that anyone can have same access. 

There is no Holy Grail, just some honest risk free trading. 

Each trade has a Stop Loss and a Take profit, even if sometimes they are hidden. 


Note:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Subscribe to my signal under your responsibility.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.05 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.2% of days out of 491 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 04:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 09:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.11 06:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.08 02:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 22:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 13:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.22% of days out of 454 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Robust gain
100USD al mese
25%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
74
84%
1 280
59%
37%
1.06
0.25
USD
39%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.