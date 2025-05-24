SinyallerBölümler
Andre Goncalves

CopygainVantage

Andre Goncalves
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
19 hafta
0 / 0 USD
30 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 30%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
308
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
110 (35.71%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
198 (64.29%)
En iyi işlem:
56.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-32.53 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 754.27 USD (41 807 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 504.95 USD (33 678 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (101.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
101.28 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
54.60%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.05%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.62
Alış işlemleri:
152 (49.35%)
Satış işlemleri:
156 (50.65%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.17
Beklenen getiri:
0.81 USD
Ortalama kâr:
15.95 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
15 (-116.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-125.35 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.35%
Yıllık tahmin:
-28.55%
Algo alım-satım:
86%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
41.46 USD
Maksimum:
154.30 USD (16.39%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.38% (154.18 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.45% (20.15 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSD+ 54
NZDUSD+ 50
AUDJPY+ 33
GBPJPY+ 31
EURUSD+ 22
GBPUSD+ 22
EURJPY+ 19
AUDCHF+ 17
USDCHF+ 15
USDJPY+ 15
EURAUD+ 11
AUDCAD+ 10
CADJPY+ 9
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSD+ 204
NZDUSD+ -195
AUDJPY+ 99
GBPJPY+ 56
EURUSD+ -58
GBPUSD+ 24
EURJPY+ 15
AUDCHF+ 58
USDCHF+ -31
USDJPY+ 2
EURAUD+ 18
AUDCAD+ -25
CADJPY+ 83
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSD+ 2.8K
NZDUSD+ -2.2K
AUDJPY+ 2.2K
GBPJPY+ 2.5K
EURUSD+ -1.6K
GBPUSD+ 1K
EURJPY+ 476
AUDCHF+ 932
USDCHF+ -406
USDJPY+ -1K
EURAUD+ 1K
AUDCAD+ 561
CADJPY+ 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +56.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -33 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +101.28 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -116.36 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🎯 Copygain Turbo – The Bot That Never Sleeps! 🧠⚡
You're about to follow one of the sharpest trading robots in the game!
Fully automated, lightning-fast, and smart on risk – Copygain Turbo is built to spot high-probability setups with surgical precision (but shhh... the strategy stays secret).

🚀 Why is this EA a game-changer?
✅ Enters at the right moment.
✅ Locks in profits with precision.
✅ Trades with discipline – zero emotions.
✅ Built to respect prop firm rules (no wild moves!).

📈 Real results. Real trades. Running on top currency pairs with consistency and intelligence.
No hype – just performance on the chart.

🔔 Hit follow, turn on notifications, and watch it work.
You don’t need to know the code… just enjoy the growth. 😉💰


İnceleme yok
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 12:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.15 15:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.29 09:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 15:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.20 14:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.20 14:17 2025.07.20 14:17:08  

Top

2025.07.09 14:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.09 13:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 07:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.27 15:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.26 04:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.26 03:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.19 15:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.19 15:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.19 10:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.06.19 09:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.06.18 20:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.13 16:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
