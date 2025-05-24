SignauxSections
Andre Goncalves

CopygainVantage

Andre Goncalves
0 avis
Fiabilité
19 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 30%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
308
Bénéfice trades:
110 (35.71%)
Perte trades:
198 (64.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
56.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-32.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 754.27 USD (41 807 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 504.95 USD (33 678 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (101.28 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
101.28 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
53.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.05%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.62
Longs trades:
152 (49.35%)
Courts trades:
156 (50.65%)
Facteur de profit:
1.17
Rendement attendu:
0.81 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.95 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.60 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-116.36 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-125.35 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.35%
Prévision annuelle:
-28.55%
Algo trading:
86%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
41.46 USD
Maximal:
154.30 USD (16.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.38% (154.18 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.45% (20.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD+ 54
NZDUSD+ 50
AUDJPY+ 33
GBPJPY+ 31
EURUSD+ 22
GBPUSD+ 22
EURJPY+ 19
AUDCHF+ 17
USDCHF+ 15
USDJPY+ 15
EURAUD+ 11
AUDCAD+ 10
CADJPY+ 9
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD+ 204
NZDUSD+ -195
AUDJPY+ 99
GBPJPY+ 56
EURUSD+ -58
GBPUSD+ 24
EURJPY+ 15
AUDCHF+ 58
USDCHF+ -31
USDJPY+ 2
EURAUD+ 18
AUDCAD+ -25
CADJPY+ 83
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD+ 2.8K
NZDUSD+ -2.2K
AUDJPY+ 2.2K
GBPJPY+ 2.5K
EURUSD+ -1.6K
GBPUSD+ 1K
EURJPY+ 476
AUDCHF+ 932
USDCHF+ -406
USDJPY+ -1K
EURAUD+ 1K
AUDCAD+ 561
CADJPY+ 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +56.90 USD
Pire transaction: -33 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +101.28 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -116.36 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🎯 Copygain Turbo – The Bot That Never Sleeps! 🧠⚡
You're about to follow one of the sharpest trading robots in the game!
Fully automated, lightning-fast, and smart on risk – Copygain Turbo is built to spot high-probability setups with surgical precision (but shhh... the strategy stays secret).

🚀 Why is this EA a game-changer?
✅ Enters at the right moment.
✅ Locks in profits with precision.
✅ Trades with discipline – zero emotions.
✅ Built to respect prop firm rules (no wild moves!).

📈 Real results. Real trades. Running on top currency pairs with consistency and intelligence.
No hype – just performance on the chart.

🔔 Hit follow, turn on notifications, and watch it work.
You don’t need to know the code… just enjoy the growth. 😉💰


Aucun avis
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 23:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 12:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.15 15:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.29 09:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 15:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.20 14:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.20 14:17 2025.07.20 14:17:08  

Top

2025.07.09 14:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.09 13:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.01 07:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.27 15:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.26 04:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.26 03:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.19 15:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.19 15:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.19 10:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.06.19 09:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.06.18 20:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.13 16:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
CopygainVantage
30 USD par mois
30%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
19
86%
308
35%
54%
1.16
0.81
USD
16%
1:500
Copier

