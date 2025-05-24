- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD+
|54
|NZDUSD+
|50
|AUDJPY+
|33
|GBPJPY+
|31
|EURUSD+
|22
|GBPUSD+
|22
|EURJPY+
|19
|AUDCHF+
|17
|USDCHF+
|15
|USDJPY+
|15
|EURAUD+
|11
|AUDCAD+
|10
|CADJPY+
|9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDUSD+
|204
|NZDUSD+
|-195
|AUDJPY+
|99
|GBPJPY+
|56
|EURUSD+
|-58
|GBPUSD+
|24
|EURJPY+
|15
|AUDCHF+
|58
|USDCHF+
|-31
|USDJPY+
|2
|EURAUD+
|18
|AUDCAD+
|-25
|CADJPY+
|83
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDUSD+
|2.8K
|NZDUSD+
|-2.2K
|AUDJPY+
|2.2K
|GBPJPY+
|2.5K
|EURUSD+
|-1.6K
|GBPUSD+
|1K
|EURJPY+
|476
|AUDCHF+
|932
|USDCHF+
|-406
|USDJPY+
|-1K
|EURAUD+
|1K
|AUDCAD+
|561
|CADJPY+
|1.9K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
🎯 Copygain Turbo – The Bot That Never Sleeps! 🧠⚡
You're about to follow one of the sharpest trading robots in the game!
Fully automated, lightning-fast, and smart on risk – Copygain Turbo is built to spot high-probability setups with surgical precision (but shhh... the strategy stays secret).
🚀 Why is this EA a game-changer?
✅ Enters at the right moment.
✅ Locks in profits with precision.
✅ Trades with discipline – zero emotions.
✅ Built to respect prop firm rules (no wild moves!).
📈 Real results. Real trades. Running on top currency pairs with consistency and intelligence.
No hype – just performance on the chart.
🔔 Hit follow, turn on notifications, and watch it work.
You don’t need to know the code… just enjoy the growth. 😉💰
