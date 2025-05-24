SegnaliSezioni
Andre Goncalves

CopygainVantage

Andre Goncalves
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
19 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 30%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
308
Profit Trade:
110 (35.71%)
Loss Trade:
198 (64.29%)
Best Trade:
56.90 USD
Worst Trade:
-32.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 754.27 USD (41 807 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 504.95 USD (33 678 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (101.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
101.28 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
54.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.05%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.62
Long Trade:
152 (49.35%)
Short Trade:
156 (50.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
0.81 USD
Profitto medio:
15.95 USD
Perdita media:
-7.60 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-116.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-125.35 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-2.35%
Previsione annuale:
-28.55%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
41.46 USD
Massimale:
154.30 USD (16.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.38% (154.18 USD)
Per equità:
2.45% (20.15 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD+ 54
NZDUSD+ 50
AUDJPY+ 33
GBPJPY+ 31
EURUSD+ 22
GBPUSD+ 22
EURJPY+ 19
AUDCHF+ 17
USDCHF+ 15
USDJPY+ 15
EURAUD+ 11
AUDCAD+ 10
CADJPY+ 9
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD+ 204
NZDUSD+ -195
AUDJPY+ 99
GBPJPY+ 56
EURUSD+ -58
GBPUSD+ 24
EURJPY+ 15
AUDCHF+ 58
USDCHF+ -31
USDJPY+ 2
EURAUD+ 18
AUDCAD+ -25
CADJPY+ 83
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD+ 2.8K
NZDUSD+ -2.2K
AUDJPY+ 2.2K
GBPJPY+ 2.5K
EURUSD+ -1.6K
GBPUSD+ 1K
EURJPY+ 476
AUDCHF+ 932
USDCHF+ -406
USDJPY+ -1K
EURAUD+ 1K
AUDCAD+ 561
CADJPY+ 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +56.90 USD
Worst Trade: -33 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +101.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -116.36 USD

🎯 Copygain Turbo – The Bot That Never Sleeps! 🧠⚡
You're about to follow one of the sharpest trading robots in the game!
Fully automated, lightning-fast, and smart on risk – Copygain Turbo is built to spot high-probability setups with surgical precision (but shhh... the strategy stays secret).

🚀 Why is this EA a game-changer?
✅ Enters at the right moment.
✅ Locks in profits with precision.
✅ Trades with discipline – zero emotions.
✅ Built to respect prop firm rules (no wild moves!).

📈 Real results. Real trades. Running on top currency pairs with consistency and intelligence.
No hype – just performance on the chart.

🔔 Hit follow, turn on notifications, and watch it work.
You don’t need to know the code… just enjoy the growth. 😉💰


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
CopygainVantage
30USD al mese
30%
0
0
USD
2.4K
USD
19
86%
308
35%
55%
1.16
0.81
USD
16%
1:500
Copia

