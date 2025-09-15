- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv
|190
|UNK.sv
|28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD.sv
|1.1K
|UNK.sv
|303
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD.sv
|110K
|UNK.sv
|152K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Why should you copy my signals? The answer is simple.
This trading strategy for XAUUSD combines scalping and swing trading, consistently taking buy positions with low drawdown.
It's recommended to start with a minimum capital of $1000 and trade with a lot size of 0.01, with a maximum of two positions at different entry prices.
"Follow my signals and enjoy consistent monthly profits, just as I do".
True, this signal trades less often, but it knows exactly when to enter! With enough capital, the VPS cost is easily covered. This is a great signal that truly deserves a 5-star rating! Thank you.
too little trading
I do not recommend this person because the offers are very few and do not cover the costs of the subscription and VPS.