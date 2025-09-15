SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold II
Dwiyan Valentino C Sinaga

Gold II

Dwiyan Valentino C Sinaga
3 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
31 hafta
10 / 11K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 257%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
218
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
218 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
83.62 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 436.69 USD (262 167 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
218 (1 436.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 436.69 USD (218)
Sharpe oranı:
0.78
Alım-satım etkinliği:
27.60%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.76%
En son işlem:
6 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
47812.67
Alış işlemleri:
218 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
621.94
Beklenen getiri:
6.59 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.59 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
10.52%
Yıllık tahmin:
127.69%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.02 USD
Maksimum:
0.03 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.03 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.98% (85.58 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 190
UNK.sv 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.sv 1.1K
UNK.sv 303
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.sv 110K
UNK.sv 152K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +83.62 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 218
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 436.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Why should you copy my signals? The answer is simple.

This trading strategy for XAUUSD combines scalping and swing trading, consistently taking buy positions with low drawdown.

It's recommended to start with a minimum capital of $1000 and trade with a lot size of 0.01, with a maximum of two positions at different entry prices.

"Follow my signals and enjoy consistent monthly profits, just as I do".

Ortalama derecelendirme:
Peter Kovac
57
Peter Kovac 2025.09.15 13:05 
 

True, this signal trades less often, but it knows exactly when to enter! With enough capital, the VPS cost is easily covered. This is a great signal that truly deserves a 5-star rating! Thank you.

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.09.05 14:11 
 

too little trading

Yassine Mouhssine
427
Yassine Mouhssine 2025.08.02 20:45 
 

I do not recommend this person because the offers are very few and do not cover the costs of the subscription and VPS.

2025.09.28 03:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 09:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 13:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 12:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 13:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 07:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.27 23:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 18:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 04:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.18 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
