Dwiyan Valentino C Sinaga

Gold II

Dwiyan Valentino C Sinaga
3 recensioni
Affidabilità
31 settimane
10 / 11K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 257%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
218
Profit Trade:
218 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
83.62 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 436.69 USD (262 167 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
218 (1 436.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 436.69 USD (218)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.78
Attività di trading:
27.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.76%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
13 ore
Fattore di recupero:
47812.67
Long Trade:
218 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
621.94
Profitto previsto:
6.59 USD
Profitto medio:
6.59 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
10.52%
Previsione annuale:
127.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.02 USD
Massimale:
0.03 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.03 USD)
Per equità:
7.98% (85.58 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 190
UNK.sv 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.sv 1.1K
UNK.sv 303
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.sv 110K
UNK.sv 152K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +83.62 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 218
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 436.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Why should you copy my signals? The answer is simple.

This trading strategy for XAUUSD combines scalping and swing trading, consistently taking buy positions with low drawdown.

It's recommended to start with a minimum capital of $1000 and trade with a lot size of 0.01, with a maximum of two positions at different entry prices.

"Follow my signals and enjoy consistent monthly profits, just as I do".

Valutazione media:
Peter Kovac
52
Peter Kovac 2025.09.15 13:05 
 

True, this signal trades less often, but it knows exactly when to enter! With enough capital, the VPS cost is easily covered. This is a great signal that truly deserves a 5-star rating! Thank you.

Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.09.05 14:11 
 

too little trading

Yassine Mouhssine
183
Yassine Mouhssine 2025.08.02 20:45 
 

I do not recommend this person because the offers are very few and do not cover the costs of the subscription and VPS.

2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 09:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 13:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 12:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 13:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 07:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.27 23:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 18:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 04:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.18 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
