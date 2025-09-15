SignauxSections
Dwiyan Valentino C Sinaga

Gold II

Dwiyan Valentino C Sinaga
3 avis
Fiabilité
31 semaines
10 / 11K USD
croissance depuis 2025 257%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
218
Bénéfice trades:
218 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
83.62 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 436.69 USD (262 167 pips)
Perte brute:
-2.31 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
218 (1 436.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 436.69 USD (218)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.78
Activité de trading:
27.60%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.76%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
47812.67
Longs trades:
218 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
621.94
Rendement attendu:
6.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.52%
Prévision annuelle:
127.69%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
0.03 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.03 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.98% (85.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 190
UNK.sv 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.sv 1.1K
UNK.sv 303
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.sv 110K
UNK.sv 152K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +83.62 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 218
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 436.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Why should you copy my signals? The answer is simple.

This trading strategy for XAUUSD combines scalping and swing trading, consistently taking buy positions with low drawdown.

It's recommended to start with a minimum capital of $1000 and trade with a lot size of 0.01, with a maximum of two positions at different entry prices.

"Follow my signals and enjoy consistent monthly profits, just as I do".

Note moyenne:
Peter Kovac
52
Peter Kovac 2025.09.15 13:05 
 

True, this signal trades less often, but it knows exactly when to enter! With enough capital, the VPS cost is easily covered. This is a great signal that truly deserves a 5-star rating! Thank you.

Nhut Anh Phan
1351
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.09.05 14:11 
 

too little trading

Yassine Mouhssine
183
Yassine Mouhssine 2025.08.02 20:45 
 

I do not recommend this person because the offers are very few and do not cover the costs of the subscription and VPS.

2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 09:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 13:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 12:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 13:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 07:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.27 23:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 18:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 04:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.18 16:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold II
30 USD par mois
257%
10
11K
USD
1K
USD
31
0%
218
100%
28%
621.94
6.59
USD
8%
1:400
