|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD-5
|46
|USDCAD-5
|33
|EURUSD-5
|31
|USDCHF-5
|23
|EURCAD-5
|22
|GBPUSD-5
|19
|EURJPY-5
|19
|GBPJPY-5
|18
|NZDUSD-5
|18
|AUDCAD-5
|18
|AUDJPY-5
|17
|NZDJPY-5
|16
|EURAUD-5
|11
|EURGBP-5
|9
|NZDCAD-5
|8
|EURNZD-5
|7
|CHFJPY-5
|7
|CADJPY-5
|7
|USDJPY-5
|6
|AUDNZD-5
|6
|GBPCAD-5
|5
|GBPAUD-5
|2
|AUDCHF-5
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDUSD-5
|-669
|USDCAD-5
|-947
|EURUSD-5
|1.8K
|USDCHF-5
|3.4K
|EURCAD-5
|-2.2K
|GBPUSD-5
|-113
|EURJPY-5
|88
|GBPJPY-5
|136
|NZDUSD-5
|1.5K
|AUDCAD-5
|577
|AUDJPY-5
|1.2K
|NZDJPY-5
|-296
|EURAUD-5
|-433
|EURGBP-5
|-288
|NZDCAD-5
|104
|EURNZD-5
|1K
|CHFJPY-5
|-1.8K
|CADJPY-5
|845
|USDJPY-5
|883
|AUDNZD-5
|-452
|GBPCAD-5
|-830
|GBPAUD-5
|-140
|AUDCHF-5
|17
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDUSD-5
|-173
|USDCAD-5
|244
|EURUSD-5
|2.2K
|USDCHF-5
|5.5K
|EURCAD-5
|-6.5K
|GBPUSD-5
|-1.5K
|EURJPY-5
|131
|GBPJPY-5
|237
|NZDUSD-5
|2.1K
|AUDCAD-5
|1.2K
|AUDJPY-5
|3.7K
|NZDJPY-5
|-1.6K
|EURAUD-5
|-831
|EURGBP-5
|-270
|NZDCAD-5
|522
|EURNZD-5
|5K
|CHFJPY-5
|-6K
|CADJPY-5
|2.5K
|USDJPY-5
|4.2K
|AUDNZD-5
|28
|GBPCAD-5
|-2.9K
|GBPAUD-5
|-1.6K
|AUDCHF-5
|104
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Hi all,
This trading portfolio is a personal project built on a foundation of discipline, strategy, and innovation.
At its core, it is a custom indicator that I developed using Pine Script. Meticulously designed and fine-tuned to identify high probability trade setups.
The indicator has been rigorously backtested through TradingView, ensuring its performance and reliability under various market conditions.
This portfolio operates with a modest capital base, prioritizing risk management and long-term growth.
The ultimate goal is to steadily grow the account over time, proving that a mechanical approach, coupled with discipline and patience, can yield consistent results in trading.
What I trade: All major currency pairs.
Time: Mostly NY and London.
Risk Reward: I aim for either 1:1 or 1:2, however I monitor the trade closely to make sure we are not losing capital. We are winning by not losing!
How many trades per day: it is vary, but probably 1-5 trades per day. It is also possible that the indicator does not give a strong signal thus no open trade.
Chart timeframe: 15 min, 1H, 4H, and Daily.
Thank you and have fun!
TOO
