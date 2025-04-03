SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Tasteless
Hadi Wirontono

Tasteless

Hadi Wirontono
0 comentarios
39 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -45%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
575
Transacciones Rentables:
352 (61.21%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
223 (38.78%)
Mejor transacción:
883.06 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 672.62 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
51 226.06 USD (105 316 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-49 720.17 USD (99 541 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (3 512.69 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 512.69 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
88.24%
Carga máxima del depósito:
111.24%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
0.14
Transacciones Largas:
246 (42.78%)
Transacciones Cortas:
329 (57.22%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.03
Beneficio Esperado:
2.62 USD
Beneficio medio:
145.53 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-222.96 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-4 647.58 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-4 647.58 USD (14)
Crecimiento al mes:
33.78%
Pronóstico anual:
409.88%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
4 372.82 USD
Máxima:
10 817.93 USD (47.02%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
71.98% (10 817.93 USD)
De fondos:
28.14% (4 364.32 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDUSD-5 79
EURUSD-5 55
USDCHF-5 48
USDCAD-5 42
NZDUSD-5 38
GBPUSD-5 36
EURCAD-5 29
AUDCAD-5 29
AUDJPY-5 27
GBPJPY-5 26
EURJPY-5 25
NZDJPY-5 20
AUDNZD-5 17
NZDCAD-5 17
EURGBP-5 15
EURAUD-5 15
EURNZD-5 12
USDJPY-5 11
GBPCAD-5 10
CHFJPY-5 9
CADJPY-5 9
GBPAUD-5 3
AUDCHF-5 2
NZDCHF-5 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDUSD-5 169
EURUSD-5 673
USDCHF-5 642
USDCAD-5 -1.3K
NZDUSD-5 984
GBPUSD-5 -1.1K
EURCAD-5 -1.6K
AUDCAD-5 1.6K
AUDJPY-5 1.4K
GBPJPY-5 719
EURJPY-5 21
NZDJPY-5 -139
AUDNZD-5 -821
NZDCAD-5 -442
EURGBP-5 169
EURAUD-5 -282
EURNZD-5 981
USDJPY-5 1.3K
GBPCAD-5 -7
CHFJPY-5 -2K
CADJPY-5 923
GBPAUD-5 -426
AUDCHF-5 17
NZDCHF-5 8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDUSD-5 -136
EURUSD-5 636
USDCHF-5 3.4K
USDCAD-5 -422
NZDUSD-5 1.9K
GBPUSD-5 -3.4K
EURCAD-5 -7.4K
AUDCAD-5 1.7K
AUDJPY-5 4.5K
GBPJPY-5 2.3K
EURJPY-5 715
NZDJPY-5 -860
AUDNZD-5 -693
NZDCAD-5 1K
EURGBP-5 758
EURAUD-5 -601
EURNZD-5 5.1K
USDJPY-5 5K
GBPCAD-5 -261
CHFJPY-5 -6.3K
CADJPY-5 2.5K
GBPAUD-5 -3.7K
AUDCHF-5 104
NZDCHF-5 12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +883.06 USD
Peor transacción: -1 673 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 14
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3 512.69 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -4 647.58 USD

Hi all,

This trading portfolio is a personal project built on a foundation of discipline, strategy, and innovation.

At its core, it is a custom indicator that I developed using Pine Script. Meticulously designed and fine-tuned to identify high probability trade setups.

The indicator has been rigorously backtested through TradingView, ensuring its performance and reliability under various market conditions.

This portfolio operates with a modest capital base, prioritizing risk management and long-term growth.

The ultimate goal is to steadily grow the account over time, proving that a mechanical approach, coupled with discipline and patience, can yield consistent results in trading. 


What I trade: All major currency pairs.

Time: Mostly NY and London.

Risk Reward: I aim for either 1:1 or 1:2, however I monitor the trade closely to make sure we are not losing capital. We are winning by not losing!

How many trades per day: it is vary, but probably 1-5 trades per day. It is also possible that the indicator does not give a strong signal thus no open trade.

Chart timeframe: 15 min, 1H, 4H, and Daily.


Thank you and have fun!

TOO




