Hadi Wirontono

Tasteless

Hadi Wirontono
0 Bewertungen
39 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -45%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
575
Gewinntrades:
352 (61.21%)
Verlusttrades:
223 (38.78%)
Bester Trade:
883.06 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1 672.62 USD
Bruttoprofit:
51 226.06 USD (105 316 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-49 720.17 USD (99 541 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (3 512.69 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 512.69 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
88.24%
Max deposit load:
111.24%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
0.14
Long-Positionen:
246 (42.78%)
Short-Positionen:
329 (57.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.03
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
145.53 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-222.96 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-4 647.58 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4 647.58 USD (14)
Wachstum pro Monat :
33.78%
Jahresprognose:
409.88%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
4 372.82 USD
Maximaler:
10 817.93 USD (47.02%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
71.98% (10 817.93 USD)
Kapital:
28.14% (4 364.32 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDUSD-5 79
EURUSD-5 55
USDCHF-5 48
USDCAD-5 42
NZDUSD-5 38
GBPUSD-5 36
EURCAD-5 29
AUDCAD-5 29
AUDJPY-5 27
GBPJPY-5 26
EURJPY-5 25
NZDJPY-5 20
AUDNZD-5 17
NZDCAD-5 17
EURGBP-5 15
EURAUD-5 15
EURNZD-5 12
USDJPY-5 11
GBPCAD-5 10
CHFJPY-5 9
CADJPY-5 9
GBPAUD-5 3
AUDCHF-5 2
NZDCHF-5 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD-5 169
EURUSD-5 673
USDCHF-5 642
USDCAD-5 -1.3K
NZDUSD-5 984
GBPUSD-5 -1.1K
EURCAD-5 -1.6K
AUDCAD-5 1.6K
AUDJPY-5 1.4K
GBPJPY-5 719
EURJPY-5 21
NZDJPY-5 -139
AUDNZD-5 -821
NZDCAD-5 -442
EURGBP-5 169
EURAUD-5 -282
EURNZD-5 981
USDJPY-5 1.3K
GBPCAD-5 -7
CHFJPY-5 -2K
CADJPY-5 923
GBPAUD-5 -426
AUDCHF-5 17
NZDCHF-5 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD-5 -136
EURUSD-5 636
USDCHF-5 3.4K
USDCAD-5 -422
NZDUSD-5 1.9K
GBPUSD-5 -3.4K
EURCAD-5 -7.4K
AUDCAD-5 1.7K
AUDJPY-5 4.5K
GBPJPY-5 2.3K
EURJPY-5 715
NZDJPY-5 -860
AUDNZD-5 -693
NZDCAD-5 1K
EURGBP-5 758
EURAUD-5 -601
EURNZD-5 5.1K
USDJPY-5 5K
GBPCAD-5 -261
CHFJPY-5 -6.3K
CADJPY-5 2.5K
GBPAUD-5 -3.7K
AUDCHF-5 104
NZDCHF-5 12
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OANDA-v20 Live-1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Hi all,

This trading portfolio is a personal project built on a foundation of discipline, strategy, and innovation.

At its core, it is a custom indicator that I developed using Pine Script. Meticulously designed and fine-tuned to identify high probability trade setups.

The indicator has been rigorously backtested through TradingView, ensuring its performance and reliability under various market conditions.

This portfolio operates with a modest capital base, prioritizing risk management and long-term growth.

The ultimate goal is to steadily grow the account over time, proving that a mechanical approach, coupled with discipline and patience, can yield consistent results in trading. 


What I trade: All major currency pairs.

Time: Mostly NY and London.

Risk Reward: I aim for either 1:1 or 1:2, however I monitor the trade closely to make sure we are not losing capital. We are winning by not losing!

How many trades per day: it is vary, but probably 1-5 trades per day. It is also possible that the indicator does not give a strong signal thus no open trade.

Chart timeframe: 15 min, 1H, 4H, and Daily.


Thank you and have fun!

TOO




