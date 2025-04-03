- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD-5
|79
|EURUSD-5
|55
|USDCHF-5
|48
|USDCAD-5
|42
|NZDUSD-5
|38
|GBPUSD-5
|36
|EURCAD-5
|29
|AUDCAD-5
|29
|AUDJPY-5
|27
|GBPJPY-5
|26
|EURJPY-5
|25
|NZDJPY-5
|20
|AUDNZD-5
|17
|NZDCAD-5
|17
|EURGBP-5
|15
|EURAUD-5
|15
|EURNZD-5
|12
|USDJPY-5
|11
|GBPCAD-5
|10
|CHFJPY-5
|9
|CADJPY-5
|9
|GBPAUD-5
|3
|AUDCHF-5
|2
|NZDCHF-5
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD-5
|169
|EURUSD-5
|673
|USDCHF-5
|642
|USDCAD-5
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD-5
|984
|GBPUSD-5
|-1.1K
|EURCAD-5
|-1.6K
|AUDCAD-5
|1.6K
|AUDJPY-5
|1.4K
|GBPJPY-5
|719
|EURJPY-5
|21
|NZDJPY-5
|-139
|AUDNZD-5
|-821
|NZDCAD-5
|-442
|EURGBP-5
|169
|EURAUD-5
|-282
|EURNZD-5
|981
|USDJPY-5
|1.3K
|GBPCAD-5
|-7
|CHFJPY-5
|-2K
|CADJPY-5
|923
|GBPAUD-5
|-426
|AUDCHF-5
|17
|NZDCHF-5
|8
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD-5
|-136
|EURUSD-5
|636
|USDCHF-5
|3.4K
|USDCAD-5
|-422
|NZDUSD-5
|1.9K
|GBPUSD-5
|-3.4K
|EURCAD-5
|-7.4K
|AUDCAD-5
|1.7K
|AUDJPY-5
|4.5K
|GBPJPY-5
|2.3K
|EURJPY-5
|715
|NZDJPY-5
|-860
|AUDNZD-5
|-693
|NZDCAD-5
|1K
|EURGBP-5
|758
|EURAUD-5
|-601
|EURNZD-5
|5.1K
|USDJPY-5
|5K
|GBPCAD-5
|-261
|CHFJPY-5
|-6.3K
|CADJPY-5
|2.5K
|GBPAUD-5
|-3.7K
|AUDCHF-5
|104
|NZDCHF-5
|12
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Hi all,
This trading portfolio is a personal project built on a foundation of discipline, strategy, and innovation.
At its core, it is a custom indicator that I developed using Pine Script. Meticulously designed and fine-tuned to identify high probability trade setups.
The indicator has been rigorously backtested through TradingView, ensuring its performance and reliability under various market conditions.
This portfolio operates with a modest capital base, prioritizing risk management and long-term growth.
The ultimate goal is to steadily grow the account over time, proving that a mechanical approach, coupled with discipline and patience, can yield consistent results in trading.
What I trade: All major currency pairs.
Time: Mostly NY and London.
Risk Reward: I aim for either 1:1 or 1:2, however I monitor the trade closely to make sure we are not losing capital. We are winning by not losing!
How many trades per day: it is vary, but probably 1-5 trades per day. It is also possible that the indicator does not give a strong signal thus no open trade.
Chart timeframe: 15 min, 1H, 4H, and Daily.
Thank you and have fun!
