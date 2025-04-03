SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tasteless
Hadi Wirontono

Tasteless

Hadi Wirontono
0 reviews
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -45%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
575
Profit Trades:
352 (61.21%)
Loss Trades:
223 (38.78%)
Best trade:
883.06 USD
Worst trade:
-1 672.62 USD
Gross Profit:
51 226.06 USD (105 316 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49 720.17 USD (99 541 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (3 512.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 512.69 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
88.24%
Max deposit load:
111.24%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
246 (42.78%)
Short Trades:
329 (57.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
2.62 USD
Average Profit:
145.53 USD
Average Loss:
-222.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-4 647.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 647.58 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
33.78%
Annual Forecast:
409.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 372.82 USD
Maximal:
10 817.93 USD (47.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
71.98% (10 817.93 USD)
By Equity:
28.14% (4 364.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD-5 79
EURUSD-5 55
USDCHF-5 48
USDCAD-5 42
NZDUSD-5 38
GBPUSD-5 36
EURCAD-5 29
AUDCAD-5 29
AUDJPY-5 27
GBPJPY-5 26
EURJPY-5 25
NZDJPY-5 20
AUDNZD-5 17
NZDCAD-5 17
EURGBP-5 15
EURAUD-5 15
EURNZD-5 12
USDJPY-5 11
GBPCAD-5 10
CHFJPY-5 9
CADJPY-5 9
GBPAUD-5 3
AUDCHF-5 2
NZDCHF-5 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD-5 169
EURUSD-5 673
USDCHF-5 642
USDCAD-5 -1.3K
NZDUSD-5 984
GBPUSD-5 -1.1K
EURCAD-5 -1.6K
AUDCAD-5 1.6K
AUDJPY-5 1.4K
GBPJPY-5 719
EURJPY-5 21
NZDJPY-5 -139
AUDNZD-5 -821
NZDCAD-5 -442
EURGBP-5 169
EURAUD-5 -282
EURNZD-5 981
USDJPY-5 1.3K
GBPCAD-5 -7
CHFJPY-5 -2K
CADJPY-5 923
GBPAUD-5 -426
AUDCHF-5 17
NZDCHF-5 8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD-5 -136
EURUSD-5 636
USDCHF-5 3.4K
USDCAD-5 -422
NZDUSD-5 1.9K
GBPUSD-5 -3.4K
EURCAD-5 -7.4K
AUDCAD-5 1.7K
AUDJPY-5 4.5K
GBPJPY-5 2.3K
EURJPY-5 715
NZDJPY-5 -860
AUDNZD-5 -693
NZDCAD-5 1K
EURGBP-5 758
EURAUD-5 -601
EURNZD-5 5.1K
USDJPY-5 5K
GBPCAD-5 -261
CHFJPY-5 -6.3K
CADJPY-5 2.5K
GBPAUD-5 -3.7K
AUDCHF-5 104
NZDCHF-5 12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +883.06 USD
Worst trade: -1 673 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 512.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 647.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hi all,

This trading portfolio is a personal project built on a foundation of discipline, strategy, and innovation.

At its core, it is a custom indicator that I developed using Pine Script. Meticulously designed and fine-tuned to identify high probability trade setups.

The indicator has been rigorously backtested through TradingView, ensuring its performance and reliability under various market conditions.

This portfolio operates with a modest capital base, prioritizing risk management and long-term growth.

The ultimate goal is to steadily grow the account over time, proving that a mechanical approach, coupled with discipline and patience, can yield consistent results in trading. 


What I trade: All major currency pairs.

Time: Mostly NY and London.

Risk Reward: I aim for either 1:1 or 1:2, however I monitor the trade closely to make sure we are not losing capital. We are winning by not losing!

How many trades per day: it is vary, but probably 1-5 trades per day. It is also possible that the indicator does not give a strong signal thus no open trade.

Chart timeframe: 15 min, 1H, 4H, and Daily.


Thank you and have fun!

TOO




No reviews
2025.12.25 19:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 14:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 05:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 16:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 12:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.08 00:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 02:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 21:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 15:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 02:53
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.2% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 13:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.25 14:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.25 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.06.25 08:21
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tasteless
30 USD per month
-45%
0
0
USD
17K
USD
39
0%
575
61%
88%
1.03
2.62
USD
72%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.