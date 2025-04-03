SegnaliSezioni
Hadi Wirontono

Tasteless

Hadi Wirontono
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 10%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
350
Profit Trade:
225 (64.28%)
Loss Trade:
125 (35.71%)
Best Trade:
547.91 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 312.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
34 355.03 USD (76 564 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31 020.16 USD (70 343 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (3 512.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 512.69 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
88.47%
Massimo carico di deposito:
111.24%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.57
Long Trade:
154 (44.00%)
Short Trade:
196 (56.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.11
Profitto previsto:
9.53 USD
Profitto medio:
152.69 USD
Perdita media:
-248.16 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-4 647.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4 647.58 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
-13.70%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
528.74 USD
Massimale:
5 842.15 USD (25.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.87% (5 842.15 USD)
Per equità:
28.14% (4 364.32 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD-5 46
USDCAD-5 33
EURUSD-5 31
USDCHF-5 23
EURCAD-5 22
GBPUSD-5 19
EURJPY-5 19
GBPJPY-5 18
NZDUSD-5 18
AUDCAD-5 18
AUDJPY-5 17
NZDJPY-5 16
EURAUD-5 11
EURGBP-5 9
NZDCAD-5 8
EURNZD-5 7
CHFJPY-5 7
CADJPY-5 7
USDJPY-5 6
AUDNZD-5 6
GBPCAD-5 5
GBPAUD-5 2
AUDCHF-5 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD-5 -669
USDCAD-5 -947
EURUSD-5 1.8K
USDCHF-5 3.4K
EURCAD-5 -2.2K
GBPUSD-5 -113
EURJPY-5 88
GBPJPY-5 136
NZDUSD-5 1.5K
AUDCAD-5 577
AUDJPY-5 1.2K
NZDJPY-5 -296
EURAUD-5 -433
EURGBP-5 -288
NZDCAD-5 104
EURNZD-5 1K
CHFJPY-5 -1.8K
CADJPY-5 845
USDJPY-5 883
AUDNZD-5 -452
GBPCAD-5 -830
GBPAUD-5 -140
AUDCHF-5 17
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD-5 -173
USDCAD-5 244
EURUSD-5 2.2K
USDCHF-5 5.5K
EURCAD-5 -6.5K
GBPUSD-5 -1.5K
EURJPY-5 131
GBPJPY-5 237
NZDUSD-5 2.1K
AUDCAD-5 1.2K
AUDJPY-5 3.7K
NZDJPY-5 -1.6K
EURAUD-5 -831
EURGBP-5 -270
NZDCAD-5 522
EURNZD-5 5K
CHFJPY-5 -6K
CADJPY-5 2.5K
USDJPY-5 4.2K
AUDNZD-5 28
GBPCAD-5 -2.9K
GBPAUD-5 -1.6K
AUDCHF-5 104
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +547.91 USD
Worst Trade: -1 312 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3 512.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 647.58 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Hi all,

This trading portfolio is a personal project built on a foundation of discipline, strategy, and innovation.

At its core, it is a custom indicator that I developed using Pine Script. Meticulously designed and fine-tuned to identify high probability trade setups.

The indicator has been rigorously backtested through TradingView, ensuring its performance and reliability under various market conditions.

This portfolio operates with a modest capital base, prioritizing risk management and long-term growth.

The ultimate goal is to steadily grow the account over time, proving that a mechanical approach, coupled with discipline and patience, can yield consistent results in trading. 


What I trade: All major currency pairs.

Time: Mostly NY and London.

Risk Reward: I aim for either 1:1 or 1:2, however I monitor the trade closely to make sure we are not losing capital. We are winning by not losing!

How many trades per day: it is vary, but probably 1-5 trades per day. It is also possible that the indicator does not give a strong signal thus no open trade.

Chart timeframe: 15 min, 1H, 4H, and Daily.


Thank you and have fun!

TOO




2025.09.19 02:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 14:32
2025.09.14 14:32
2025.09.09 21:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 15:16
2025.07.31 08:50
2025.07.31 08:50
2025.07.31 02:53
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.2% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 13:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.25 14:20
2025.06.25 08:21
2025.06.25 08:21
2025.06.23 14:49
2025.06.13 05:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.03 03:31
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 01:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.08 17:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.08 12:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.07 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 22:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Tasteless
30USD al mese
10%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
26
0%
350
64%
88%
1.10
9.53
USD
34%
1:50
