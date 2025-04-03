- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD-5
|80
|EURUSD-5
|55
|USDCHF-5
|48
|USDCAD-5
|42
|NZDUSD-5
|38
|GBPUSD-5
|36
|EURCAD-5
|30
|AUDCAD-5
|29
|AUDJPY-5
|27
|GBPJPY-5
|26
|EURJPY-5
|25
|NZDJPY-5
|20
|NZDCAD-5
|19
|EURNZD-5
|17
|AUDNZD-5
|17
|EURGBP-5
|15
|EURAUD-5
|15
|USDJPY-5
|13
|GBPCAD-5
|10
|CHFJPY-5
|9
|CADJPY-5
|9
|GBPAUD-5
|6
|AUDCHF-5
|2
|NZDCHF-5
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDUSD-5
|598
|EURUSD-5
|673
|USDCHF-5
|642
|USDCAD-5
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD-5
|984
|GBPUSD-5
|-1.1K
|EURCAD-5
|-1.2K
|AUDCAD-5
|1.6K
|AUDJPY-5
|1.4K
|GBPJPY-5
|719
|EURJPY-5
|21
|NZDJPY-5
|-139
|NZDCAD-5
|-55
|EURNZD-5
|-1.6K
|AUDNZD-5
|-821
|EURGBP-5
|169
|EURAUD-5
|-282
|USDJPY-5
|1.4K
|GBPCAD-5
|-7
|CHFJPY-5
|-2K
|CADJPY-5
|923
|GBPAUD-5
|-694
|AUDCHF-5
|17
|NZDCHF-5
|8
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDUSD-5
|207
|EURUSD-5
|636
|USDCHF-5
|3.4K
|USDCAD-5
|-422
|NZDUSD-5
|1.9K
|GBPUSD-5
|-3.4K
|EURCAD-5
|-7K
|AUDCAD-5
|1.7K
|AUDJPY-5
|4.5K
|GBPJPY-5
|2.3K
|EURJPY-5
|715
|NZDJPY-5
|-860
|NZDCAD-5
|1.6K
|EURNZD-5
|-1.7K
|AUDNZD-5
|-693
|EURGBP-5
|758
|EURAUD-5
|-601
|USDJPY-5
|5.2K
|GBPCAD-5
|-261
|CHFJPY-5
|-6.3K
|CADJPY-5
|2.5K
|GBPAUD-5
|-4.2K
|AUDCHF-5
|104
|NZDCHF-5
|12
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA-v20 Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Hi all,
This trading portfolio is a personal project built on a foundation of discipline, strategy, and innovation.
At its core, it is a custom indicator that I developed using Pine Script. Meticulously designed and fine-tuned to identify high probability trade setups.
The indicator has been rigorously backtested through TradingView, ensuring its performance and reliability under various market conditions.
This portfolio operates with a modest capital base, prioritizing risk management and long-term growth.
The ultimate goal is to steadily grow the account over time, proving that a mechanical approach, coupled with discipline and patience, can yield consistent results in trading.
What I trade: All major currency pairs.
Time: Mostly NY and London.
Risk Reward: I aim for either 1:1 or 1:2, however I monitor the trade closely to make sure we are not losing capital. We are winning by not losing!
How many trades per day: it is vary, but probably 1-5 trades per day. It is also possible that the indicator does not give a strong signal thus no open trade.
Chart timeframe: 15 min, 1H, 4H, and Daily.
Thank you and have fun!
TOO
USD
USD
USD