Hadi Wirontono

Tasteless

Hadi Wirontono
0 리뷰
40
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -50%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
589
이익 거래:
360 (61.12%)
손실 거래:
229 (38.88%)
최고의 거래:
883.06 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 672.62 USD
총 수익:
52 726.95 USD (107 087 pips)
총 손실:
-52 703.79 USD (107 014 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (3 512.69 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 512.69 USD (15)
샤프 비율:
0.01
거래 활동:
89.26%
최대 입금량:
111.24%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
16
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
253 (42.95%)
숏(주식차입매도):
336 (57.05%)
수익 요인:
1.00
기대수익:
0.04 USD
평균 이익:
146.46 USD
평균 손실:
-230.15 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-4 647.58 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4 647.58 USD (14)
월별 성장률:
9.71%
연간 예측:
117.76%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
4 372.82 USD
최대한의:
10 817.93 USD (47.02%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
71.98% (10 817.93 USD)
자본금별:
28.14% (4 364.32 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDUSD-5 80
EURUSD-5 55
USDCHF-5 48
USDCAD-5 42
NZDUSD-5 38
GBPUSD-5 36
EURCAD-5 30
AUDCAD-5 29
AUDJPY-5 27
GBPJPY-5 26
EURJPY-5 25
NZDJPY-5 20
NZDCAD-5 19
EURNZD-5 17
AUDNZD-5 17
EURGBP-5 15
EURAUD-5 15
USDJPY-5 13
GBPCAD-5 10
CHFJPY-5 9
CADJPY-5 9
GBPAUD-5 6
AUDCHF-5 2
NZDCHF-5 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDUSD-5 598
EURUSD-5 673
USDCHF-5 642
USDCAD-5 -1.3K
NZDUSD-5 984
GBPUSD-5 -1.1K
EURCAD-5 -1.2K
AUDCAD-5 1.6K
AUDJPY-5 1.4K
GBPJPY-5 719
EURJPY-5 21
NZDJPY-5 -139
NZDCAD-5 -55
EURNZD-5 -1.6K
AUDNZD-5 -821
EURGBP-5 169
EURAUD-5 -282
USDJPY-5 1.4K
GBPCAD-5 -7
CHFJPY-5 -2K
CADJPY-5 923
GBPAUD-5 -694
AUDCHF-5 17
NZDCHF-5 8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDUSD-5 207
EURUSD-5 636
USDCHF-5 3.4K
USDCAD-5 -422
NZDUSD-5 1.9K
GBPUSD-5 -3.4K
EURCAD-5 -7K
AUDCAD-5 1.7K
AUDJPY-5 4.5K
GBPJPY-5 2.3K
EURJPY-5 715
NZDJPY-5 -860
NZDCAD-5 1.6K
EURNZD-5 -1.7K
AUDNZD-5 -693
EURGBP-5 758
EURAUD-5 -601
USDJPY-5 5.2K
GBPCAD-5 -261
CHFJPY-5 -6.3K
CADJPY-5 2.5K
GBPAUD-5 -4.2K
AUDCHF-5 104
NZDCHF-5 12
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +883.06 USD
최악의 거래: -1 673 USD
연속 최대 이익: 15
연속 최대 손실: 14
연속 최대 이익: +3 512.69 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4 647.58 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "OANDA-v20 Live-1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Hi all,

This trading portfolio is a personal project built on a foundation of discipline, strategy, and innovation.

At its core, it is a custom indicator that I developed using Pine Script. Meticulously designed and fine-tuned to identify high probability trade setups.

The indicator has been rigorously backtested through TradingView, ensuring its performance and reliability under various market conditions.

This portfolio operates with a modest capital base, prioritizing risk management and long-term growth.

The ultimate goal is to steadily grow the account over time, proving that a mechanical approach, coupled with discipline and patience, can yield consistent results in trading. 


What I trade: All major currency pairs.

Time: Mostly NY and London.

Risk Reward: I aim for either 1:1 or 1:2, however I monitor the trade closely to make sure we are not losing capital. We are winning by not losing!

How many trades per day: it is vary, but probably 1-5 trades per day. It is also possible that the indicator does not give a strong signal thus no open trade.

Chart timeframe: 15 min, 1H, 4H, and Daily.


Thank you and have fun!

TOO




리뷰 없음
2025.12.25 19:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.25 14:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 05:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 16:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 12:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.08 00:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 02:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 21:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 15:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 02:53
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.2% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 13:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.25 14:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.25 08:21
No swaps are charged
2025.06.25 08:21
No swaps are charged
