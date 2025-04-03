SignauxSections
Hadi Wirontono

Tasteless

Hadi Wirontono
0 avis
Fiabilité
26 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 8%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
348
Bénéfice trades:
223 (64.08%)
Perte trades:
125 (35.92%)
Meilleure transaction:
547.91 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 312.24 USD
Bénéfice brut:
34 093.27 USD (76 379 pips)
Perte brute:
-31 020.16 USD (70 343 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (3 512.69 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 512.69 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
88.47%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
111.24%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.53
Longs trades:
153 (43.97%)
Courts trades:
195 (56.03%)
Facteur de profit:
1.10
Rendement attendu:
8.83 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
152.88 USD
Perte moyenne:
-248.16 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-4 647.58 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 647.58 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
-15.41%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
528.74 USD
Maximal:
5 842.15 USD (25.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.87% (5 842.15 USD)
Par fonds propres:
28.14% (4 364.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD-5 46
USDCAD-5 33
EURUSD-5 31
USDCHF-5 23
EURCAD-5 21
GBPUSD-5 19
EURJPY-5 19
GBPJPY-5 18
NZDUSD-5 18
AUDCAD-5 18
AUDJPY-5 17
NZDJPY-5 15
EURAUD-5 11
EURGBP-5 9
NZDCAD-5 8
EURNZD-5 7
CHFJPY-5 7
CADJPY-5 7
USDJPY-5 6
AUDNZD-5 6
GBPCAD-5 5
GBPAUD-5 2
AUDCHF-5 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD-5 -669
USDCAD-5 -947
EURUSD-5 1.8K
USDCHF-5 3.4K
EURCAD-5 -2.4K
GBPUSD-5 -113
EURJPY-5 88
GBPJPY-5 136
NZDUSD-5 1.5K
AUDCAD-5 577
AUDJPY-5 1.2K
NZDJPY-5 -395
EURAUD-5 -433
EURGBP-5 -288
NZDCAD-5 104
EURNZD-5 1K
CHFJPY-5 -1.8K
CADJPY-5 845
USDJPY-5 883
AUDNZD-5 -452
GBPCAD-5 -830
GBPAUD-5 -140
AUDCHF-5 17
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD-5 -173
USDCAD-5 244
EURUSD-5 2.2K
USDCHF-5 5.5K
EURCAD-5 -6.6K
GBPUSD-5 -1.5K
EURJPY-5 131
GBPJPY-5 237
NZDUSD-5 2.1K
AUDCAD-5 1.2K
AUDJPY-5 3.7K
NZDJPY-5 -1.6K
EURAUD-5 -831
EURGBP-5 -270
NZDCAD-5 522
EURNZD-5 5K
CHFJPY-5 -6K
CADJPY-5 2.5K
USDJPY-5 4.2K
AUDNZD-5 28
GBPCAD-5 -2.9K
GBPAUD-5 -1.6K
AUDCHF-5 104
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +547.91 USD
Pire transaction: -1 312 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 512.69 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 647.58 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Hi all,

This trading portfolio is a personal project built on a foundation of discipline, strategy, and innovation.

At its core, it is a custom indicator that I developed using Pine Script. Meticulously designed and fine-tuned to identify high probability trade setups.

The indicator has been rigorously backtested through TradingView, ensuring its performance and reliability under various market conditions.

This portfolio operates with a modest capital base, prioritizing risk management and long-term growth.

The ultimate goal is to steadily grow the account over time, proving that a mechanical approach, coupled with discipline and patience, can yield consistent results in trading. 


What I trade: All major currency pairs.

Time: Mostly NY and London.

Risk Reward: I aim for either 1:1 or 1:2, however I monitor the trade closely to make sure we are not losing capital. We are winning by not losing!

How many trades per day: it is vary, but probably 1-5 trades per day. It is also possible that the indicator does not give a strong signal thus no open trade.

Chart timeframe: 15 min, 1H, 4H, and Daily.


Thank you and have fun!

TOO




