|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD-5
|46
|USDCAD-5
|33
|EURUSD-5
|31
|USDCHF-5
|23
|EURCAD-5
|21
|GBPUSD-5
|19
|EURJPY-5
|19
|GBPJPY-5
|18
|NZDUSD-5
|18
|AUDCAD-5
|18
|AUDJPY-5
|17
|NZDJPY-5
|15
|EURAUD-5
|11
|EURGBP-5
|9
|NZDCAD-5
|8
|EURNZD-5
|7
|CHFJPY-5
|7
|CADJPY-5
|7
|USDJPY-5
|6
|AUDNZD-5
|6
|GBPCAD-5
|5
|GBPAUD-5
|2
|AUDCHF-5
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD-5
|-669
|USDCAD-5
|-947
|EURUSD-5
|1.8K
|USDCHF-5
|3.4K
|EURCAD-5
|-2.4K
|GBPUSD-5
|-113
|EURJPY-5
|88
|GBPJPY-5
|136
|NZDUSD-5
|1.5K
|AUDCAD-5
|577
|AUDJPY-5
|1.2K
|NZDJPY-5
|-395
|EURAUD-5
|-433
|EURGBP-5
|-288
|NZDCAD-5
|104
|EURNZD-5
|1K
|CHFJPY-5
|-1.8K
|CADJPY-5
|845
|USDJPY-5
|883
|AUDNZD-5
|-452
|GBPCAD-5
|-830
|GBPAUD-5
|-140
|AUDCHF-5
|17
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD-5
|-173
|USDCAD-5
|244
|EURUSD-5
|2.2K
|USDCHF-5
|5.5K
|EURCAD-5
|-6.6K
|GBPUSD-5
|-1.5K
|EURJPY-5
|131
|GBPJPY-5
|237
|NZDUSD-5
|2.1K
|AUDCAD-5
|1.2K
|AUDJPY-5
|3.7K
|NZDJPY-5
|-1.6K
|EURAUD-5
|-831
|EURGBP-5
|-270
|NZDCAD-5
|522
|EURNZD-5
|5K
|CHFJPY-5
|-6K
|CADJPY-5
|2.5K
|USDJPY-5
|4.2K
|AUDNZD-5
|28
|GBPCAD-5
|-2.9K
|GBPAUD-5
|-1.6K
|AUDCHF-5
|104
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Hi all,
This trading portfolio is a personal project built on a foundation of discipline, strategy, and innovation.
At its core, it is a custom indicator that I developed using Pine Script. Meticulously designed and fine-tuned to identify high probability trade setups.
The indicator has been rigorously backtested through TradingView, ensuring its performance and reliability under various market conditions.
This portfolio operates with a modest capital base, prioritizing risk management and long-term growth.
The ultimate goal is to steadily grow the account over time, proving that a mechanical approach, coupled with discipline and patience, can yield consistent results in trading.
What I trade: All major currency pairs.
Time: Mostly NY and London.
Risk Reward: I aim for either 1:1 or 1:2, however I monitor the trade closely to make sure we are not losing capital. We are winning by not losing!
How many trades per day: it is vary, but probably 1-5 trades per day. It is also possible that the indicator does not give a strong signal thus no open trade.
Chart timeframe: 15 min, 1H, 4H, and Daily.
Thank you and have fun!
