Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv 260

Ki Kwong Choi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
204 hafta
0 / 0 USD
30 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 57%
XMGlobal-Real 251
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 980
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
378 (19.09%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 602 (80.91%)
En iyi işlem:
19.37 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.24 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 319.96 USD (470 806 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 660.28 USD (400 495 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (114.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
114.18 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
36.30%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
23.52%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.83
Alış işlemleri:
955 (48.23%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 025 (51.77%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.18
Beklenen getiri:
0.33 USD
Ortalama kâr:
11.43 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.28 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
45 (-97.64 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-97.64 USD (45)
Aylık büyüme:
5.28%
Yıllık tahmin:
64.06%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
80.15 USD
Maksimum:
233.26 USD (61.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
80.27% (80.15 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.09% (12.12 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD# 1063
USDJPY# 597
GBPUSD# 320
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD# 335
USDJPY# 137
GBPUSD# 188
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD# 34K
USDJPY# 17K
GBPUSD# 19K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.37 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 45
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +114.18 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -97.64 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 251" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。


  • https://yhqtv.com


İnceleme yok
2025.01.08 10:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.06 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.22 12:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2024.09.30 01:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2024.09.05 10:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
