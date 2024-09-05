SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Yhqtv 260
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv 260

Ki Kwong Choi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
217 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2021 93%
XMGlobal-Real 251
1:50
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
2 109
Gewinntrades:
409 (19.39%)
Verlusttrades:
1 700 (80.61%)
Bester Trade:
19.37 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-12.24 USD
Bruttoprofit:
4 709.78 USD (512 250 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3 885.53 USD (425 343 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (114.18 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
114.18 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
37.30%
Max deposit load:
29.93%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
9 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.53
Long-Positionen:
1 029 (48.79%)
Short-Positionen:
1 080 (51.21%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.21
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.39 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
11.52 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.29 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
45 (-97.64 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-97.64 USD (45)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.80%
Jahresprognose:
118.97%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
80.15 USD
Maximaler:
233.26 USD (61.05%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
80.27% (80.15 USD)
Kapital:
2.81% (20.86 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLD# 1133
USDJPY# 635
GBPUSD# 341
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 513
USDJPY# 139
GBPUSD# 172
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 52K
USDJPY# 18K
GBPUSD# 17K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +19.37 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -12 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 45
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +114.18 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -97.64 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 251" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



Keine Bewertungen
2025.01.08 10:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.06 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.22 12:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2024.09.30 01:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2024.09.05 10:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Yhqtv 260
30 USD pro Monat
93%
0
0
USD
886
USD
217
100%
2 109
19%
37%
1.21
0.39
USD
80%
1:50
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.