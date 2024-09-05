SegnaliSezioni
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv 260

Ki Kwong Choi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
204 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 57%
XMGlobal-Real 251
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 980
Profit Trade:
378 (19.09%)
Loss Trade:
1 602 (80.91%)
Best Trade:
19.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 319.96 USD (470 806 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 660.28 USD (400 495 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (114.18 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
114.18 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
36.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.52%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.83
Long Trade:
955 (48.23%)
Short Trade:
1 025 (51.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
0.33 USD
Profitto medio:
11.43 USD
Perdita media:
-2.28 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
45 (-97.64 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-97.64 USD (45)
Crescita mensile:
4.36%
Previsione annuale:
52.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
80.15 USD
Massimale:
233.26 USD (61.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
80.27% (80.15 USD)
Per equità:
2.09% (12.12 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD# 1063
USDJPY# 597
GBPUSD# 320
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD# 335
USDJPY# 137
GBPUSD# 188
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD# 34K
USDJPY# 17K
GBPUSD# 19K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.37 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 45
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +114.18 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -97.64 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 251" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。


  • https://yhqtv.com


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.01.08 10:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.06 03:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.22 12:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2024.09.30 01:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2024.09.05 10:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Yhqtv 260
30USD al mese
57%
0
0
USD
722
USD
204
100%
1 980
19%
36%
1.18
0.33
USD
80%
1:50
Copia

